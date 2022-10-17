Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1037qcountry.com
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
1037qcountry.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
1037qcountry.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
1037qcountry.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
1037qcountry.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
1037qcountry.com
Village of Dryden considers dog park
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A dog park may be coming to Dryden. Officials are discussing potential land for the park. Village Trustee Jason Dickinson tells WHCU an independent group would need to pay for a fence. Those talks are ongoing. Nearby in Danby, officials recently revised rules for controlling...
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
1037qcountry.com
Hydrant flushing tomorrow in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Ithaca City Fire Department will conduct flow testing on fire hydrants tomorrow. Residents in the affected areas could experience fluctuations in water pressure and discoloration. Potential streets affected in the downtown area include Madison and Hancock Street, 4th and 5th Street, and Morris Ave. Affected areas near collegetown include Fall Creek Drive, Williams, North Quarry, and East Seneca Street, and Stewart Avenue.
1037qcountry.com
Culvert replacement will close a Town of Ithaca road next week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in the Town of Ithaca is closing next week. The Tompkins County Highway Department will close Coddington Road between Troy Road and East King Road for culvert replacement. No through traffic will be permitted. It closes at 7:00 a.m. Monday and is set to reopen that Thursday, the 27th, at 4:30 p.m.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County looks to fund homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to do more to support the homeless. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the legislature looks to fund a homeless coordinator position in the 2023 budget. She says the job would address encampments in the area. The budget has not yet been approved.
1037qcountry.com
Bridge near Cornell set to close for inspection
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge closure near Cornell University. The lower Forest Home Bridge will close tomorrow during the day for inspection. No traffic will be permitted to cross from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s expected to reopen fully in the afternoon.
1037qcountry.com
Owego to spend nearly $20K on skatepark
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owego skateboarders have a reason to smile. Village officials recently approved new skatepark designs. The cost is just under $20,000. Construction company Grindline will design the park. The company recently completed a project in Jamestown, NY. In other Owego news, village officials approved the purchase...
1037qcountry.com
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
Comments / 0