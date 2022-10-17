ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracked.com

Comments / 21

patriot_Nancy57
2d ago

Love how people consistently put Trump down but in the end Trump will have the last laugh. While he may be considered egotistical that man never sold us out to the deep state to the global elite unlike most Democrats today.

Reply(8)
19
AP_000397.07abf96c216d42dcaacb5634f49fd7a1.2331
3d ago

So many laughed at him, and he thought they were laughing with him. So stupid? I’m the USA, Allie’s, Globally. That’s a genius for sure? LOL HeeHaw

Reply
9
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

I honestly had forgotten they used his penthouse for that scene!!! Considering the character was a lot like him is a plus too!!! 🫣🫣

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Has One Big Condition for Jan. 6 Committee Testimony

After the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, he’s been telling those in his orbit he’s not opposed to the idea. “The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday evening. “However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.” Not everyone in Trump’s circle is convinced that him testifying would be a wise idea, however. “He should not,” a Trump adviser who speaks regularly with the former president told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he will share his response to the subpoena Friday morning, while claiming the committee is “a giant scam, presided over by a group of Radical Left losers, and two failed Republicans.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
HuffPost

Trump’s In Trouble Now

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Return To Miami After Spending Rosh Hashanah In New Jersey With Joshua Kushner & Karlie Kloss

Back on their home turf. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have returned to Miami after they celebrated Rosh Hashanah with the latter's brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.Despite any past issues, the family put on a united front when they got together at the Kushner brood's home in Long Branch, New Jersey, last week.As OK! previously reported, Ivanka and Jared have been ruffling feathers with their Florida neighbors recently due to their diva-like behavior. "Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,"...
MIAMI, FL
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump’s Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly.
NEW YORK STATE
Cracked.com

Cracked.com

Brooklyn, NY
770
Followers
423
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Cracked began as a comedy magazine in 1958, jumped online in 2005, and has hooked millions of readers with its addictive blend of whip-smart humor and book-smart knowledge ever since. Cracked’s team of writers and editors knows that their audience is hungry to learn, and every article is crafted to keep their engaged and educated readership coming back. The Internet may reinvent itself every few years, but Cracked has endured thanks to its twofold commitment to teaching its readers absolutely everything and never, ever leaving them bored.

 https://www.cracked.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy