NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Kanye West: My connection with Obama 'faded' after 'I wasn't saying the things I was supposed to say as a rapper'
"I was Obama's favorite artist," Ye said. "Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and wanted the support."
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Kanye West says he plans to have dinner with Donald Trump and welcome him onto Parler — and will also sign up to Truth Social
Kanye West has planned to have dinner with Donald Trump, he told Bloomberg. The rapper told Bloomberg he wants to invite Trump onto Parler, the right-wing app he agreed to buy. Ye also said he will sign up to Trump's social media app, Truth Social. Kanye West said he has...
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Meghan Markle Admits Netflix Documentary ‘May Not Be the Way She and Prince Harry Would Have Told Their Story’
Meghan Markle has finally revealed something about her and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries saying it "might not be the way they would have told their story."
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Kanye West Is Giving ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts to Homeless People, With the Help of an Accused Serial Rapist
Following Kanye West’s inflammatory White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY Paris fashion show earlier this month, it was unclear where the graphic T-shirts would end up. But in a video posted by Ian Connor — a West associate and popular stylist who was accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women — it appears West’s team handed out the shirts for free in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood Sunday night.
Candace Owens Rebuffs Notion That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd’s Family
Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary....
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Body Language Expert Points Out Gestures Meghan Markle Uses to Appear Equal and ‘Less Like an A-lister’
Find out what a leading body language expert is revealing about the gestures and poses Meghan Markle uses described as "equality body language."
Complex
Kanye Refuses to Apologize for Antisemitism, Then Says Sorry to Those Who ‘Had Nothing to Do With’ His ‘Trauma’
The artist formerly known as Kanye West sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and said he doesn’t regret his recent string of antisemitic remarks. In previews from his chat with the British broadcaster, Ye was asked if he was “sorry” that he said he planned to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.”
Cracked.com
