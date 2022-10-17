Read full article on original website
Related
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the former county road engineer for alleged offenses during his time as a City of Lufkin employee. Online judicial records show Charles Norman Walker Jr., 53, of Lufkin, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property. He was indicted on Oct. 13.
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
3 men sentenced to more than 20 years each in connection to 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two men were sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to the 2017 home invasion and murder of Joey Gipson in Nacogdoches. Another man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the same murder. Patrick Hughey and Rassium Franklin were sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery, […]
Texas sheriff: Biden's border policies 'have been an unmitigated disaster'
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers in a rural county in Texas with a population of roughly 15,000 are working together to thwart unprecedented criminal activity they say is a direct result of “Biden administration open border policies.”. As cartel operatives make their way to and from...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
A former Longview police lieutenant charged with looking for sex with girls on social media faces restrictions on digital devices he uses and will have his location monitored, according to the conditions of his release on bail. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana was booked Oct. 12 into Smith County...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Officials ID Timpson man killed in 3-car crash involving log truck in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson man was killed in a three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2006 Peterbilt pulling a car hauler was traveling south on Highway 59, also known as Stallings Drive, “when it attempted to make a U-turn from an improper lane.” A log […]
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
ketk.com
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
Ultimate Unexplained
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.https://ultimateunexplained.com/
Comments / 3