Angelina County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana

Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE

The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items

October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
TIMPSON, TX
ketk.com

1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
