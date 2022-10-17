ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Audi and Volkswagen Recall SUVs Due to Engine Failure Risk

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 74,067 SUVs from the Audi and Volkswagen brands due to concerns that an engine failure could result in a stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Further, troublesome connecting rod bearings could lead to an oil leak and a potential fire. Volkswagen reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that there are two fires that may be attributable to this issue.
Hyundai Recalls Cars and SUVs With Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission

Hyundai is recalling 53,142 cars and SUVs from the 2021 and 2022 model years equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission due to concerns that transmission oil pump malfunction could trigger an improper fail-safe model reaction that causes the transmission to disengage. The loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.
Diesel-Powered Jeeps and Rams Recalled Due to Fuel Pump Problems

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling certain 2020 to 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, and 2021 and 2022 Jeep Gladiator vehicles, equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high-pressure fuel pump could fail prematurely, allowing component debris to enter the fuel system, where it may cause fuel starvation and stalling.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.

