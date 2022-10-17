Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault
No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Consumer Reports.org
Audi and Volkswagen Recall SUVs Due to Engine Failure Risk
Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 74,067 SUVs from the Audi and Volkswagen brands due to concerns that an engine failure could result in a stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Further, troublesome connecting rod bearings could lead to an oil leak and a potential fire. Volkswagen reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that there are two fires that may be attributable to this issue.
Consumer Reports.org
Hyundai Recalls Cars and SUVs With Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai is recalling 53,142 cars and SUVs from the 2021 and 2022 model years equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission due to concerns that transmission oil pump malfunction could trigger an improper fail-safe model reaction that causes the transmission to disengage. The loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.
Consumer Reports.org
Diesel-Powered Jeeps and Rams Recalled Due to Fuel Pump Problems
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling certain 2020 to 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, and 2021 and 2022 Jeep Gladiator vehicles, equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high-pressure fuel pump could fail prematurely, allowing component debris to enter the fuel system, where it may cause fuel starvation and stalling.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
The tire store didn’t put factory tires on my vehicle | Car Doctor
Q: I purchased two front tires for my car that rub under the wheel well when I make a sharp turn. It turns out the tire store didn’t put on factory tires. The factory specs for tires are P215/45R17, but the tire store installed P215/55ZR17 front tires. The tires rub a little on sharp turns, but not that bad. What should I do?
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
'My car is now adrift': Cargo ship fire imperils thousands of luxury cars
A cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars is abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic ocean after a fire forced the crew to escape.
I found a classic Land Rover in a barn after 35 years with the lowest mileage of any in existence – it’s worth a fortune
A LAND Rover that sat in a barn for more than 35 years has been discovered in Britain. Revealed in a video uploaded to YouTube by The Bearded Explorer, the Classic Land Rover Series III had been sat abandoned since 1986. The video's description says: 'One of my good friends...
