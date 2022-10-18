ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Camilla brings sister to Booker Prize ceremony and meets Dua Lipa

By Catherine Wylie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Pa0l_0icgXz4300

The Queen Consort and her sister have had a night out together at the Booker Prize awards ceremony.

Literature lover Camilla arrived at the Roundhouse in London with Annabel Elliot, and one of the first people she met was Dua Lipa , who delivered a speech at the event about her love of reading.

During her conversation with Camilla, the New Rules singer appeared to say “no singing tonight”, but she later led a rendition of Happy Birthday to shortlisted author Alan Garner, who turned 88 on Monday.

Camilla, wearing a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare and diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels, met shortlisted authors and presented the winner with his prize in what was the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka won the award for his book The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida.

Published by the independent press Sort Of Books, it is a darkly comic murder mystery set in Colombo in 1990 during the Sri Lankan civil war.

It follows Maali Almeida, a war photographer, gambler and closeted homosexual as he tries to find out who killed him.

After meeting Camilla, he said: “Apparently she’s started my book.”

Karunatilaka said his country has had economic problems and the news that he had been shortlisted “brightened things up”.

Talking to reporters ahead of the ceremony, he said: “I thought it was a good book. I done my best, but I put it out there and moved on.

“But now it means it’s getting reviewed, it’s getting talked about, it’s selling copies. So yeah, that’s wonderful, but you don’t expect it when you finish it.

“But certainly it’s been a boost, regardless of what happens tonight.”

Karunatilaka said Camilla discussed Sri Lanka with him and he told her where he was when he received the news that he had been shortlisted.

He said his wife was in a four-day petrol queue while he was walking the children to school.

“And yeah, that’s when I got the text,” he said, adding that his wife managed to get a full tank of petrol.

“And that night a friend came over and goes, ‘Wow, congratulations, full tank of petrol. Oh by the way, well done on the Booker’.

“And he was only half joking,” he said.

Eve Smith, secretary of the Booker Prize Foundation, said Camilla enjoys the event and takes an interest in the authors.

Speaking in the drinks reception area ahead of the sit-down dinner, Ms Smith said that as it was the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic, people could expect it to be “reimagined” and “something new”.

She said: “It’s great to have Her Majesty here because she does really take an interest in the authors, and even if she can’t come in previous years she’s always made sure that she sees them, whether it was at St James’s Palace.

“And so when we found out that she was going to come – we’d sort of assumed that she wouldn’t, just, you know, when the Queen died and she became the Queen Consort, we sort of assumed this might be one of the things that she had to let go, but no, she’s here, so it’s great.

“She enjoys being here. I think it’s one of those things where, although there is obviously formality around it, there is also a degree of of informality that she really appreciates.”

Percival Everett, shortlisted author of The Trees, said it was “very nice news” to find out he was on the shortlist.

“First of all I thought my publisher was kidding me,” he said.

Everett said he has read the other shortlisted books and described them as “wonderful”, adding that if he was picking the winner he would choose “any of the others”.

The other shortlisted works of fiction this year were Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, Treacle Walker by Garner, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

Camilla’s Instagram-based book club The Reading Room has proved popular and she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'

Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
netflixjunkie.com

Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral

The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
prestigeonline.com

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal. Hence, the net worth of Prince Harry is not as high as that of his father or his brother — Prince William, Prince of Wales, who is the heir to the British throne.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Sir Rod is a very great man': Father of Ukrainian refugee family who were housed in Berkshire by singing legend hails him as 'a great hero' - and reveals he plays Stewart's music in the house EVERY day

A family of Ukrainian refugees played Sir Rod Stewart's music in the house every day after the singing legend saved them from war-torn Ukraine. Grateful dad Rostyslav Kurtiak, 49, told how his family owed their lives to the rocker after he found a home for them in a leafy Berkshire town.
HOLAUSA

Royal siblings go apple picking: See the sweet pictures!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s kids look apple-solutely adorable in new photos. On Saturday, the Swedish Royal Court shared pictures of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar apple picking. The sweet images were taken by the royal siblings’ mother, Victoria. “Harvest time 🍎,” the post was captioned (translated...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle addresses criticisms from New York Magazine interview

Meghan Markle has addressed criticisms she received after her interview with New York Magazine went viral in August. During the interview with the magazine’s pop culture offshoot The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that a South African actor had told her that people “rejoiced in the streets” of the nation over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, a quote which swiftly saw backlash.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy