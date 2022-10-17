Read full article on original website
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
Google’s GUAC Open Source Tool Centralizes Software Security Metadata
Google today introduced Graph for Understanding Artifact Composition (GUAC), an open source tool for centralizing build, security, and dependency metadata. Developed in collaboration with Kusari, Purdue University, and Citi, the new project is meant to help organizations better understand software supply chains. GUAC aggregates metadata from different sources, including supply...
WazirX Founder-Led Lay-1 Blockchain Startup Shardeum Closes $18.2 Million Seed Funding Round
Shardeum, the Layer-1 blockchain startup, has raised $18.2 million (roughly Rs. 150 Crore) as part of its first seed funding round, close to eight months after its launch. Over 50 investors participated in the seed round, including Spartan Group, Big Brain Holdings, Jane Street and Foresight Ventures, according to a company announcement. Co-founded by Indian exchange WazirX’s founder Nischal Shetty and blockchain architect Omar Syed, Shardeum is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that uses dynamic state sharding technology in pursuit of efficiency gains.
Don’t ‘Twin’ Digital Twins and Simulations
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The question I am often asked at digital twin conferences is, “What is the difference between a digital twin and a simulation?” This question implies that the two concepts are similar, if not the same. Digital twins and simulations, however, are two very different things.
Q3 2022 Cofense Phishing Intelligence Trends Review
The phishing threat landscape never stops transforming itself, and Q3 2022 has been another illustration of this. Emotet, despite changing tactics back to using macro laden Office documents for its delivery mechanism, drastically decreased in volume and then ceased activity in early Q3. However, because of the change in tactics by Emotet (even for a short period), macro laden Office documents became the top delivery mechanism for this quarter. All the top malware families from last quarter have found a place among the top families this quarter, although there was an overall increase in volume for Keyloggers and Remote Access Trojans. QakBot is the top malware family reaching enterprise users, which has led to a spike in volume for the banker malware type starting in late Q3.
Meta Says $1.5 Billion Has Been Spent in the Oculus Quest Store
At Connect 2022 this month, Meta announced the Quest content store has surpassed $1.5 billion in purchased VR content since its launch in 2019, representing continued but decelerating growth likely due mostly to market seasonality. Update (October 18th, 2022): Article updated with the latest Quest platform revenue milestone from Meta...
Oryen Easiest Way To Become Rich, Alongside ApeCoin, Curve, And Solana
Cryptocurrency is easily the most innovative industry on the planet, with hot new projects being launched every day. Some developers are turning their hands to initiatives that greatly improve the user experience and encourage novel buyers to enter the digital market. If you are looking for an easy way to generate wealth, look no further than ORY, APE, CRV, and SOL.
