The phishing threat landscape never stops transforming itself, and Q3 2022 has been another illustration of this. Emotet, despite changing tactics back to using macro laden Office documents for its delivery mechanism, drastically decreased in volume and then ceased activity in early Q3. However, because of the change in tactics by Emotet (even for a short period), macro laden Office documents became the top delivery mechanism for this quarter. All the top malware families from last quarter have found a place among the top families this quarter, although there was an overall increase in volume for Keyloggers and Remote Access Trojans. QakBot is the top malware family reaching enterprise users, which has led to a spike in volume for the banker malware type starting in late Q3.

2 DAYS AGO