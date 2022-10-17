Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Microsoft Plans an Xbox Mobile Game Store to Compete Against Google, Apple
Microsoft has revealed it’s working on a mobile gaming app store to compete against Google Play and the Apple App Store. The company disclosed the plan in a filing to UK regulators, which was noticed by The Verge. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is conducting an investigation into whether Microsoft should be permitted to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.
PC Magazine
Mozilla Makes Private Browsing in Firefox Easier, Adds PDF Editing, 'Firefox View'
The latest Mozilla Firefox web browser update places more focus on privacy, introduces PDF editing, and adds a new "Firefox View" tab history feature. Mozilla’s sales pitch for Firefox 106, announced Tuesday for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, leads off with privacy–the focus of much of the non-profit’s recent browser development.
PC Magazine
Latest Windows 11 Update Adds Tabs to File Explorer
Microsoft is finally releasing one of the most anticipated Windows 11 features: File Explorer tabs. Microsoft previewed the tabbed File Explorer experience as part of Windows 11 22H2, which it released last month. But the company delayed the rollout until today with a new optional update for the OS. (In contrast, Apple’s macOS Finder has offered tabs for the past nine years.)
PC Magazine
Save Time: How to Rename Multiple Files at Once in Windows
Here's the dilemma: You're stuck with dozens (or hundreds) of files in Windows that have unhelpful names. This typically happens with photos shot on a smartphone and then transferred to your computer, resulting in names like IMG1001 and IMG1002. You want to rename all of these files so the names make sense, but you don't want to waste time doing it one by one.
PC Magazine
Learn Multiple Programming Languages for $40
Thinking about a career change? Programming is a skill set that can open a whole lot of doors, with careers in IT and tech continuing to grow. And aside from offering a little more job security than most gigs, they often allow employees to work remotely, so you can continue to clock in from the couch.
PC Magazine
Adobe Unveils Substance 3D Modeler at Max 2022 Conference
The annual Adobe Max conference, which is taking place both in-person in Los Angeles and online from Oct. 18-20, includes news about significant updates to nearly all the applications in its Creative Cloud suite, as well as the launch of a new application, Substance 3D Modeler. Expect a slew of...
TechCrunch
Code analysis tool AppMap wants to become Google Maps for developers
The 10/10-rated Log4Shell flaw in Log4j, an open source logging software that’s found practically everywhere, from online games to enterprise software and cloud data centers, claimed numerous victims from Adobe and Cloudflare to Twitter and Minecraft due to its ubiquitous presence. It was described by security experts as a “design failure of catastrophic proportions,” and demonstrated the potentially far-reaching consequences of shipping bad code.
PC Magazine
Google Overhauls Family Link App, Adds Location Tracking
Google has redesigned its Family Link parental control platform with a simpler interface that sorts everything into three main tabs—Highlights, Controls, Location. And keep an eye on the notifications bell at the top, where you can track children's requests for app downloads, purchases, and access to blocked websites. Highlights.
New Adobe software tools aim to aid 3D content creation for metaverse
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) on Tuesday released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing campaigns, video games and the metaverse.
PC Magazine
Intel Core i9-13900K Review
Just weeks prior to this review, AMD managed to claim the processor performance crown from Intel with its Ryzen 9 7950X, which has been the world’s fastest consumer-oriented processor for that short period of time. Unfortunately for AMD, Intel never sits still. Now, with the launch of the 13th Generation "Raptor Lake" Core i9-13900K, Intel is taking back the crown.
PC Magazine
The Best Photo Printers for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Printer manufacturers aren't shy about calling their products "photo printers." Many consumer all-in-one printers (inkjet printer/copier/scanners) wear the label, even if they have no more than the four usual ink cartridge colors—cyan, magenta, yellow, and black or CMYK—instead of the five or six shades that produce better-quality prints. Some vendors even apply the term "photo printer" to inkjets with the antique two-cartridge (black and tricolor) system. And some of their output, to be fair, isn't bad, as long as you're printing on special photo paper instead of plain or copier paper.
PC Magazine
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Review
Logitech’s intentions with its G Cloud gaming handheld are right in its name. The Android-based system focuses on cloud gaming, with an emphasis on services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The cloud streaming experience proved laggy in our tests, so it’s fortunate that the G Cloud's modest specs, excellent display, and rock-solid build quality make the handheld a capable device for local streaming and emulating retro systems. Even with these advantages, the G Cloud has one significant weakness. This is a $349.99 device, so it costs almost as much as the significantly more powerful, $399.99 Valve Steam Deck (and almost twice as much as the $199.99 Editors' Choice Nintendo Switch Lite). The G Cloud is a nice piece of equipment, but it’s a bit misguided, underpowered, and overpriced.
PC Magazine
Next-Gen Apple TV 4K Gets a Price Drop
Apple today introduced a "more powerful, entertaining, and affordable" Apple TV 4K powered by the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14. This next generation of Apple's media-streaming device promises to offer a significant boost in performance, which should result in a snappier user interface and "more fluid gameplay." Those with relatively new 4K TVs will be happy to hear Apple has added support for HDR10+ alongside Dolby Vision. On the audio front, there's support for Dolby Atmos 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, as well as the ability to connect a pair of HomePod mini speakers.
TechCrunch
Get your Disrupt day three highlights right here
What can you experience today over at the Moscone Center? We’ll break out just a few of the speakers, topics and happenings to help you wake up and seize the day. Remember, you’ll find all the day’s programs, stage location and times listed in the Disrupt agenda and in the event app.
PC Magazine
Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release) Review
Amazon offers a child-friendly version of each of its tablets. Accordingly, the 2022 model of the Fire HD 8 Kids ($149.99) features the same base hardware as the standard Fire HD 8 ($99.99 with ads), along with a number of additional features for children including a protective case, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a two-year warranty, and a Parent Dashboard for managing settings and content. It's a better buy than the Fire 7 Kids ($109.99) thanks to its sharper screen and faster performance. If you're willing to spend an additional $50, however, the Fire HD 10 Kids ($199.99) offers the top experience overall, with the smoothest performance and the best screen quality of the bunch, earning it our Editors' Choice award for kids' tablets.
PC Magazine
New USB 4.0 Version 2.0 Spec Raises Top Speeds From 80Gbps to 120Gbps
A new version of USB 4.0 has been revised to support data speeds up to 120Gbps—a substantial boost from previous max speeds of 80Gbps. The news comes from the USB Implementers Forum, the non-profit industry body that governs the interface. On Tuesday, the group released updated specifications for USB 4.0 Version 2.0, which was previously unveiled in September.
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Review
Lenovo is known for relatively spartan, office-friendly designs, especially with its ThinkBook business laptops. But the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 ($2,309 as tested) is impossible to mistake for your average black slab: This 17.3-inch behemoth will have colleagues peering over your cubicle wall to see it, thanks to an integrated second screen, shaped like a smartphone display, to the right of the keyboard.
PC Magazine
Anker Soundcore VR P10 Review
Based on the name, Anker's Soundcore VR P10 earphones ($99.99) sound like they’re geared toward VR headsets. They’re indeed designed to work with the Meta Quest 2, but they’re really just a flexible pair of true wireless earphones with customizable lighting, a charging case that stores a USB-C transmitter (and they have Bluetooth connectivity), and crisp, clean sound. Their biggest flaw is a lack of deep bass response. If you want a better gaming-focused experience, Razer's over-ear Barracuda X headphones ($99.99) have a boom mic and offer both more bass and superior voice performance. If you want true wireless earphones and the lack of a USB-C transmitter isn’t a deal breaker, JBL's Tune 130NC earphones ($99.95) offer booming low-end and passable active noise cancellation.
