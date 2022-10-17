Logitech’s intentions with its G Cloud gaming handheld are right in its name. The Android-based system focuses on cloud gaming, with an emphasis on services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The cloud streaming experience proved laggy in our tests, so it’s fortunate that the G Cloud's modest specs, excellent display, and rock-solid build quality make the handheld a capable device for local streaming and emulating retro systems. Even with these advantages, the G Cloud has one significant weakness. This is a $349.99 device, so it costs almost as much as the significantly more powerful, $399.99 Valve Steam Deck (and almost twice as much as the $199.99 Editors' Choice Nintendo Switch Lite). The G Cloud is a nice piece of equipment, but it’s a bit misguided, underpowered, and overpriced.

