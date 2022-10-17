ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com

NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return

A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com

Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It

A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite

One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
wrestletalk.com

Hangman Page Injury Update Following Serious Injury

Hangman Page suffered a concussion on the October 18 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in his match against Jon Moxley. As reported previously, Page was “hit with a lariat clothesline, Hangman’s body continued a forward motion, hitting the mat face first at which point the referee checked on him.”
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Set For October 18 WWE NXT Show

Tonight’s (October 18) episode of WWE NXT is set to go head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time in 18 months, with this week’s episode of Dynamite instead taking place on a Tuesday. With the shows going head to head, WWE has made sure to...
wrestletalk.com

Backstage Update On WWE Raw Stars Revealed

A backstage update on two WWE Raw stars has been revealed. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, Raw stars Omos and MVP showed up to confront Braun Strowman, setting the stage for a feud. PWInsider provided an update on Omos and MVP’s status following this appearance, noting that Omos...
wrestletalk.com

Popular SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Return

The crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT has been showcased a lot over the past few weeks, with Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and Raquel Rodriguez announced for tonight’s show. Also set for the show was a match pitting Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo against...
wrestletalk.com

Top NJPW Star Teases Appearance On October 18 AEW Dynamite?

A top NJPW star has teased an appearance on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. WWE and AEW will be going head-to-head for the first time in over a year when NXT and AEW Dynamite air on Tuesday, October 18. Both companies are pulling out all the heavy hitters...
wrestletalk.com

Top Star Wanted To Call WWE Out At WrestleMania Backlash

A top WWE star has admitted that they wanted to call the company out at WrestleMania Backlash. Since her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022, Ronda Rousey has a rollercoaster 2022. After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Rousey came up short against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s...
wrestletalk.com

New Tag Team Forms On WWE Main Event?

It looks like a new tag team has been formed on the latest edition of WWE Main Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in July, WWE has experienced many changes to their management as well as the roster. The overall booking of the company and its performers has changed...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For MLW Middleweight Championship At Fightland

A former WWE star is set to challenge for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the upcoming Fightland event. Major League Wrestling announced that former WWE star Lince Dorado will challenge Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Fightland event on Sunday, October 30. The company issued the following...
wrestletalk.com

Full Gear 2022 Main Event Revealed To Close AEW Dynamite

After an injury stopped the main event title match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, the show went on. With Jon Moxley in the ring, he hopped on the mic to call out MJF who came to the ring carrying his Casino chip which entitles him to an AEW World Championship opportunity.
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn Reveals Why Jackass Match Is His Favourite Of All Time

Sami Zayn has spoken about why his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 is his favourite of all time. The bout was the culmination of a weeks-long feud between the two which began in January, and many feared would be for the Intercontinental Title. The match saw the involvement...
wrestletalk.com

MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge

MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
wrestletalk.com

Next WWE NXT PLE May Run On Same Day As ROH Final Battle?

It looks like the next WWE NXT premium live event may run on the same day as Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view. This Saturday, October 29 will mark NXT’s latest premium live event entitled Halloween Havoc. This event comes off the heels of the brand airing on Tuesday...
wrestletalk.com

Wrestling Legend Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW

A wrestling legend says he wants to face Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho has long been a cornerstone of the AEW roster due to his star power and legacy in the business. With lengthy stints in WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW and beyond, Jericho has faced many legends...
