AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
Hangman Page Injury Update Following Serious Injury
Hangman Page suffered a concussion on the October 18 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in his match against Jon Moxley. As reported previously, Page was “hit with a lariat clothesline, Hangman’s body continued a forward motion, hitting the mat face first at which point the referee checked on him.”
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
AEW Star Receives Latest 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer
Dave Meltzer has given a rare 5-star rating to a recent match involving a current AEW name. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reviewed the match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX On October 15. El Hijo del Vikingo defended his AAA Mega heavyweight...
Big Return To AEW Women’s Division On AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday
AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday marched on with the second big match of the night, this time for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship. Prior to the match in a backstage segment, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. said that either she or Jamie Hayter would be the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion before the end of the year!
Full Gear 2022 Main Event Revealed To Close AEW Dynamite
After an injury stopped the main event title match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, the show went on. With Jon Moxley in the ring, he hopped on the mic to call out MJF who came to the ring carrying his Casino chip which entitles him to an AEW World Championship opportunity.
AEW Star Books His Own Ongoing ‘Hypothetical Dynamite’ Live On Twitter
With AEW Dynamite airing on Tuesday this week, it has left Wednesday night a little empty but never fear as one star has us all covered!. Truly a gem on Twitter, the Dark Order’s Evil Uno has taken to the bird app to delight fans with his own completely hypothetical version of AEW Dynamite tonight.
AEW Management Approached Stars After Match “Got Too Aggressive”
After a recent AEW match has been analyzed in every minute detail, a new report indicates that at least someone within AEW management also noticed what fans online were speculating. Upon the airing of the AEW Dark match that took place in Toronto between Athena and Jody Threat, fans took...
Top AEW Name Comments On Ace Steel’s Release
A top AEW name has commented on Ace Steel’s release from the promotion. On October 19, it was announced that Ace Steel had been released by All Elite Wrestling following his involvement in the backstage altercation at All Out 2022. Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair...
Top NJPW Star Teases Appearance On October 18 AEW Dynamite?
A top NJPW star has teased an appearance on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. WWE and AEW will be going head-to-head for the first time in over a year when NXT and AEW Dynamite air on Tuesday, October 18. Both companies are pulling out all the heavy hitters...
Two AEW Stars ‘Almost Got Physical’ Months Ago
AEW star Santana has been out of action due to an injury that he suffered back at the Blood and Guts match in June, which saw he, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society. For a while, there were rumours of a...
Top AEW Star Reveals Goals For The Next Five Years
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has opened up about what he wants to accomplish over his next few years with the company. Moxley recently signed a five-year extension with AEW, keeping him on the company’s roster until at least 2027. His new contract includes “mentoring and coaching” roles.
Wrestling Legend Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW
A wrestling legend says he wants to face Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho has long been a cornerstone of the AEW roster due to his star power and legacy in the business. With lengthy stints in WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW and beyond, Jericho has faced many legends...
WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It
A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
Plans For Bray Wyatt On October 21 WWE SmackDown Revealed
The plans for Bray Wyatt on the October 21 edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Following his epic return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt had the wrestling world buzzing once again after his return to the SmackDown brand on the October 14 episode. This return brought an emotional promo...
