Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It
A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
Hangman Page Injury Update Following Serious Injury
Hangman Page suffered a concussion on the October 18 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in his match against Jon Moxley. As reported previously, Page was “hit with a lariat clothesline, Hangman’s body continued a forward motion, hitting the mat face first at which point the referee checked on him.”
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks The Street Profits Are Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has said that he believes a popular WWE tag team may be splitting up at some point very soon. Booker is a two-time Hall of Famer, entering first by himself in 2013, and again as part of Harlem Heat in 2019, so he is no stranger to tag teams breaking up.
Top WWE Star Set For October 18 WWE NXT Show
Tonight’s (October 18) episode of WWE NXT is set to go head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time in 18 months, with this week’s episode of Dynamite instead taking place on a Tuesday. With the shows going head to head, WWE has made sure to...
Next WWE NXT PLE May Run On Same Day As ROH Final Battle?
It looks like the next WWE NXT premium live event may run on the same day as Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view. This Saturday, October 29 will mark NXT’s latest premium live event entitled Halloween Havoc. This event comes off the heels of the brand airing on Tuesday...
Backstage Update On WWE Raw Stars Revealed
A backstage update on two WWE Raw stars has been revealed. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, Raw stars Omos and MVP showed up to confront Braun Strowman, setting the stage for a feud. PWInsider provided an update on Omos and MVP’s status following this appearance, noting that Omos...
Popular SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Return
The crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT has been showcased a lot over the past few weeks, with Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and Raquel Rodriguez announced for tonight’s show. Also set for the show was a match pitting Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo against...
New Tag Team Forms On WWE Main Event?
It looks like a new tag team has been formed on the latest edition of WWE Main Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in July, WWE has experienced many changes to their management as well as the roster. The overall booking of the company and its performers has changed...
Former IMPACT Name Upset At AEW Debuted The Kingdom Before Final Appearance
A former IMPACT name is upset at AEW for having The Kingdom debut before their final IMPACT TV appearance. On the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, former two-time ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven with Maria Kanellis of The Kingdom debuted to confront FTR. The...
Former WWE Star To Challenge For MLW Middleweight Championship At Fightland
A former WWE star is set to challenge for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the upcoming Fightland event. Major League Wrestling announced that former WWE star Lince Dorado will challenge Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Fightland event on Sunday, October 30. The company issued the following...
Full Gear 2022 Main Event Revealed To Close AEW Dynamite
After an injury stopped the main event title match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, the show went on. With Jon Moxley in the ring, he hopped on the mic to call out MJF who came to the ring carrying his Casino chip which entitles him to an AEW World Championship opportunity.
Top AEW Name Comments On Ace Steel’s Release
A top AEW name has commented on Ace Steel’s release from the promotion. On October 19, it was announced that Ace Steel had been released by All Elite Wrestling following his involvement in the backstage altercation at All Out 2022. Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair...
Top WWE Star Reveals He’s Dealing With Injury
WWE announced the long teased match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz for the October 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, but the match never ended up taking place. When Dexter made his entrance for the match, Miz jumped him from behind with a steel chair after faking a knee injury to get out of the match earlier in the night.
