wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It
A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
wrestletalk.com
Popular SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Return
The crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT has been showcased a lot over the past few weeks, with Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and Raquel Rodriguez announced for tonight’s show. Also set for the show was a match pitting Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo against...
wrestletalk.com
King Of The Ring PPV Being Added To WWE 2023 Schedule?
Brandon Thurston reported earlier this week that WWE had cancelled its Day 1 show, which debuted in 2022, and it looks like we might have an idea as to what might replace it. WWE currently has a 12 Premium Live Event deal, and if it’s getting rid of Day 1, then there’s every chance a different show will be added at a later date to make up for the shortfall.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Bray Wyatt On October 21 WWE SmackDown Revealed
The plans for Bray Wyatt on the October 21 edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Following his epic return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt had the wrestling world buzzing once again after his return to the SmackDown brand on the October 14 episode. This return brought an emotional promo...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Reveals He’s Dealing With Injury
WWE announced the long teased match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz for the October 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, but the match never ended up taking place. When Dexter made his entrance for the match, Miz jumped him from behind with a steel chair after faking a knee injury to get out of the match earlier in the night.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Files Trademark Suggesting New NXT Show
A new trademark filing by WWE could suggest another NXT show will be joining the lineup of NXT and NXT Level up!. A trademark filing seems to suggest that a new NXT show could be coming soon as they’ve filed trademark for a show called ‘NXT DEADLINE’.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Receives Latest 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer
Dave Meltzer has given a rare 5-star rating to a recent match involving a current AEW name. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reviewed the match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX On October 15. El Hijo del Vikingo defended his AAA Mega heavyweight...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Challenge For MLW Middleweight Championship At Fightland
A former WWE star is set to challenge for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the upcoming Fightland event. Major League Wrestling announced that former WWE star Lince Dorado will challenge Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Fightland event on Sunday, October 30. The company issued the following...
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT PLE May Run On Same Day As ROH Final Battle?
It looks like the next WWE NXT premium live event may run on the same day as Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view. This Saturday, October 29 will mark NXT’s latest premium live event entitled Halloween Havoc. This event comes off the heels of the brand airing on Tuesday...
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Teases Appearance On October 18 AEW Dynamite?
A top NJPW star has teased an appearance on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. WWE and AEW will be going head-to-head for the first time in over a year when NXT and AEW Dynamite air on Tuesday, October 18. Both companies are pulling out all the heavy hitters...
wrestletalk.com
Report: AEW ‘Not Looking To Bring Back’ CM Punk
There has been little to no news about CM Punk since the former AEW Champion was suspended by the company after his involvement in a backstage fight following the All Out PPV. We learned this past week that Ace Steel, who managed to bite Kenny Omega during the melee, has been released from the company, and now a new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests it’s very unlikely that CM Punk will be back.
wrestletalk.com
Road Dogg Details Billy Gunn’s WWE Raw Appearance Falling Through
Road Dogg has provided an update as to the potential involvement of AEW’s Billy Gunn in the recent DX reunion on WWE Raw. WWE reportedly reached out to AEW’s Daddy Ass, hoping to get him involved in the DX reunion, but ultimately he was not a part of the ceremony, with the DX crew reuniting to close out the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, minus the former “Mr Ass”.
wrestletalk.com
Next ROH Pay-Per-View Announced On AEW Dynamite
Among the major happenings on tonight’s big Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, a major announcement about the next ROH pay-per-view. Announced during the ROH World Championship match between champ Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle, the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view was announced. Ring of Honor Final Battle is...
wrestletalk.com
New Tag Team Forms On WWE Main Event?
It looks like a new tag team has been formed on the latest edition of WWE Main Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in July, WWE has experienced many changes to their management as well as the roster. The overall booking of the company and its performers has changed...
wrestletalk.com
Retired WWE Star Says Controversial Hall Of Famer ‘Made The Business Look Bad’
Retired wrestler and former WWE (then WWF) Women’s champion Wendi Richter has discussed some details of her relationship with her trainer, The Fabulous Moolah. Richter trained at The Fabulous Moolah’s Lillian Ellison School of Professional Wrestling in the late 70s and early 80s. She signed with the WWF...
