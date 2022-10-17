Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Tired of laundry folding? AI breaks the robot folding speed record
While it's possible that someone out there enjoys folding clothes, it's probably not a beloved pastime. Accordingly, researchers at UC Berkeley's AUTOLAB have developed a new robotic method of folding garments at record speed (for a robot) called SpeedFolding. Using machine vision, a neural network called BiManual Manipulation Network (BiMaMa-Net),...
hypebeast.com
LG’s Color-Changing MoodUP™ Refrigerator, It's the Real Game Changer
What’s the biggest appliance that sets the tone for your kitchen and lasts the longest? That must be your refrigerator, the style icon of your kitchen. And now, you can easily change your kitchen tone whenever you want, with LG’s brand-new fridge MoodUP™. This innovative fridge-freezer is equipped with color-changing door panels which shift according to your mood or interior space. And surprise! It gives you 170,000 ways to “mood up” your kitchen.
getnews.info
JUN Engineering participated in ‘SMM’ fair in Germany introduced shipbuilding industry SW, 3D printing technology, etc.
JUN ENGINEERING participated in the ‘2022 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Fair (SMM)’ held in Messe Hamburg from September 6 to 9. Being held every two years in Hamburg, a German maritime city, the SMM marked its 30th anniversary this year and is the world’s best international trade fair in the marine industry, with more than 50,000 visitors such as major shipbuilders, industry experts, and government officials from 125 countries.
Ars Technica
Part of lost star catalog of Hipparchus found lurking under medieval codex
The Greek astronomer Hipparchus is often called the "father of astronomy." He's credited with discovering the Earth's precession (how it wobbles on its axis), and calculating the motions of the Sun and Moon, among other achievements. Hipparchus was also believed to be compiling a star catalog—perhaps the earliest known attempt to map the night sky to date—sometime between 162 and 127 BCE, based on references in historical texts.
TechCrunch
Code analysis tool AppMap wants to become Google Maps for developers
The 10/10-rated Log4Shell flaw in Log4j, an open source logging software that’s found practically everywhere, from online games to enterprise software and cloud data centers, claimed numerous victims from Adobe and Cloudflare to Twitter and Minecraft due to its ubiquitous presence. It was described by security experts as a “design failure of catastrophic proportions,” and demonstrated the potentially far-reaching consequences of shipping bad code.
Ars Technica
Better than a V12: Rolls-Royce’s first EV is the 2024 Spectre coupe
Drive a modern Rolls-Royce and it's hard to escape the air of opulence. Deep shag lambswool carpets. A rear seat that hides its occupants from prying eyes. A headlining with thousands of LED stars that twinkle at night. But it's also hard to avoid thinking that even with a powerful 6.75 L V12 under the hood, there's a better alternative.
‘Unusual’ 120-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Superior Wows Researchers
The ship was lost in a storm in 1902.
Ars Technica
“Data in the Desert” hints at the future of autonomous vehicles
PAHRUMP, NEVADA—You could hear Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis roaring across the desert—or, more specifically, Spring Mountain Motor Resort, a scorching-hot racetrack about 60 miles west of Las Vegas. I was driving a Porsche GT3 RS with Jamie Wall, a professional racecar driver and McLaren coach, beside me—and it handled a bit differently than the 1997 Toyota Camry I've owned for the past 18 years.
Zara to launch pre-owned service for shoppers to resell, repair or donate items
Zara is set to launch a pre-owned service that will let UK customers resell, repair or donate clothing from the brand.The Spanish fashion giant, owned by Inditex, will launch Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November as part of its environmental sustainability commitments.Shoppers can post second-hand Zara items for sale through the service, as well as book repairs and donate unwanted items online or through a store.The platform will be hosted on Zara’s website and app, with transactions going through the Stripe system.Similar to existing resale apps like Vinted, shopper can upload pictures of their items with detailed product information. The...
Ars Technica
Pixel Watch teardown shows off “ugly” insides, gives strong first-gen vibes
What secrets does the inside of the Pixel Watch hold? iFixit—Google's new repair partner—tore down Google's first self-branded smartwatch to see exactly how this thing was put together. Like us, iFixit came away with strong "first generation" vibes. Further Reading. The good news is that it does not...
AMP Robotics Develops Industry’s First AI-Powered System for Recovery of Film and Flexible Packaging
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, is developing an AI-powered automation solution to improve recovery of film and flexible packaging. This first-of-its-kind innovation for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) aims to tackle the persistent challenge of film contamination. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005267/en/ AI is laying the groundwork to reduce the contamination burden on MRFs and scale the recycling of film and flexible packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Tesla releases $550 AC charger with standard plug, not Tesla’s plug
Tesla has added a new 240 V AC charger to its offerings, but surprisingly it can't charge a Tesla unless you use an adapter. Instead, and as the name suggests, the J1772 Wall Connector uses the J1772-spec plug, which is standard to all EVs in the US other than Tesla EVs.
Ars Technica
Cherry’s new mechanical switch is based off an 11-year-old forum post
For the happily obsessed mechanical keyboard enthusiast, there's no detail too minor on the journey to the perfect switch. Perfect key feel is worth poring over switch specs or even splicing parts from one mechanical switch with another to create the ideal Frankenswitch, as they've been named. One particular mod has attracted so much attention since being shared on a forum 11 years ago that Cherry turned it into a real product.
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Adobe plays catch-up with Project Blink, an AI-powered video editor
Yesterday, Adobe announced Project Blink, an AI-powered web app that can recognize objects, people, sounds, and words spoken in videos to help edit them faster. It uses text editing to make the process of editing a video similar to using a word processor, Adobe claims. Adobe debuted Project Blink during...
Ars Technica
Intel details sort-of-annoying fix for high idle power consumption in Arc GPUs
Intel's Arc A750 and A770 GPUs were finally released earlier this month after years of teases, announcements, and delays, and the end result is a pair of GPUs that generally offer respectable performance for the price. But Intel's first true gaming-focused dedicated GPU architecture has also had lots of first-generation jitters, including glitchy drivers and performance issues in games that don't use modern DirectX 12 or Vulkan graphics APIs.
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005104/en/ Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
Farfetch’s all-Web3 accelerator focuses on digital fashion, scale and “next-wave thinking”
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Farfetch is throwing its weight behind Web3. In July, it said their Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator programme would be fully focused on Web3 fashion startups, in partnership with Outlier Ventures. Now, it’s announced the eight companies that will participate in the first 12-week camp. Out of 200 applicants, Altr, Curie, Iindyverse, Metav.rs, Mintouge, Reblium, Sknups and WearNFT were selected.
Polygon
The Sims 5 is in early development, has cool new build mode
After eight years of The Sims 4 and its expansions, fans have started to wonder what’s next for the classic life simulator franchise. On Tuesday, The Sims developer Maxis unveiled a very early look at “Project Rene” (pronounced like Renée), the codename for the game that will eventually become The Sims 5.
