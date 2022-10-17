Zara is set to launch a pre-owned service that will let UK customers resell, repair or donate clothing from the brand.The Spanish fashion giant, owned by Inditex, will launch Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November as part of its environmental sustainability commitments.Shoppers can post second-hand Zara items for sale through the service, as well as book repairs and donate unwanted items online or through a store.The platform will be hosted on Zara’s website and app, with transactions going through the Stripe system.Similar to existing resale apps like Vinted, shopper can upload pictures of their items with detailed product information. The...

