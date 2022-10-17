ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Founding 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Can't Be 'Inauthentic' As She Apologizes For Behavior On 'RHUGT'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bzj5w_0icgSzNw00
peacock

The success of The Real Housewives franchise owes it all to Vicki Gunvalson , one of the founding members of The Real Housewives of Orange County , the show that started it all back in 2006.

During the opening day of BravoCon on Friday, October 14, she spoke exclusively to OK! about feeling the love over building one of the most successful reality series in history, regretting her behavior during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and staying authentic when cameras are rolling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWATj_0icgSzNw00
mega

"It's incredible," Gunvalson says of the show's success and the star-studded convention. "The amount of people that are here, I think 36,000 people are coming. It's amazing, I really do feel the love [from the fans]."

VICKI GUNVALSON TALKS BFF TAMRA JUDGE'S RETRUN TO 'RHOC,' FANS WANTING HER BACK ON THE SHOW & FINDING A GREAT NEW LOVE

The OG of the OC, who departed the show after 14 seasons in 2020, made her return in the second season of the beloved Peacock spinoff. However, her glum demeanor — which was due to a sudden split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge right before filming — caused tension with some of the other women.

"I wasn't in a good place in my life," Gunvalson reveals of the trip. "I was embarrassed. But that was my reality. I'll take the blame. I was sick and I had just split with the love of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvSz4_0icgSzNw00
mega

"I'm not gonna fake it and pretend everything is fine because it wasn't," the Coto insurance agent dishes. "I can't be inauthentic. I just don't know any other way. I can't lie and act like I'm happy when I'm not."

TAMRA JUDGE REVEALS WHAT SHE FEELS IS 'MISSING' ON 'RHOC' & WHERE SHE STANDS WITH FORMER BFF SHANNON BEADOR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sfxJ_0icgSzNw00
peacock

On Sunday, October 16, Gunvalson made an interesting remark during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club panel, alleging she has "proof" that her ex has been unfaithful to his new wife, Janis Carlson, whom he wed in April of this year.

“He’s out cheating on his wife, I’m sure,” the blonde beauty said of Lodge. “And I have proof he is. A cheater’s a cheater.”

Gunvalson, who has since moved on with a new man, did not go into further detail about what she knew about her former partner, whom she was engaged to for nearly two years before calling it quits.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa Reacts To Kathie Lee Gifford's Remarks About Her Memoir: 'You Don't Have To Read Every Book'

After Kathie Lee Gifford declared she would not be reading Kelly Ripa's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, as she dives into her tense relationship with Regis Philbin, the talk show host had a surprising response to the drama. "I didn't see the interview, so I tend to, like, not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them. And then I write this entire chapter, [which] is about correcting the record in real-time. Do you do it? Should one do it?" Ripa said on Dear Media's Not "Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "Theoretically,...
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live With Regis And Kelly' If She Knew About Behind-The-Scenes Dynamics

Ripa’s reflections! TV maven Kelly Ripa got candid this week about her decades-spanning career, revealing that her time on television may have looked very different in hindsight. During a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the star shared that she would have thought twice about joining her eponymous aughts morning program, Live with Regis and Kelly, if she had known about the behind-the-scenes tension that would ensue with her beloved cohost, the late Regis Philbin."When you're a new person joining a well-established show and a well-oiled machine, and if you read the book, you know this,”...
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'

Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View. During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?" WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW'...
OK! Magazine

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Inspirational Messages With Fans After Winning Custody Battle

Ron can’t be stopped!Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling good following his victorious custody battle for his daughter, Ariana.Nearly one week after the judge’s final decision to declare the television personality as the primary caregiver of his and ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley’s 4-year-old child, the 36-year-old uploaded back-to-back messages on his Instagram Story.“Never give 100 when you get 12… know your worth,” stated Ortiz-Magro on Monday, October 17, while adding “kindness is weakness” in another Story post a few hours later.His words were seemingly directed at Harley, who will now strictly follow a visitation schedule to see her daughter.JERSEY SHORE’S...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'

Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OK! Magazine

'I Just Couldn't Share Anything': Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Reasons Behind 'Necessary' Social Media Break

While Peta Murgatroyd continues to strut her stuff on new episodes of Dancing With the Stars, things haven't been going as smoothly behind closed doors.In a candid Instagram Story post on Tuesday, October 19, the blonde beauty acknowledged she's been absent from social media for nearly two weeks, explaining there were a couple of "reasons" behind her short disappearance."The last show, I felt sick. I felt nauseous — I'm not pregnant — but I had to leave the show. I drove straight home," she spilled, making it a point to note that despite her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy's IVF attempts,...
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Isn't Sure What She & Maks Chmerkovskiy Will Do Next After IVF Transfer Didn't Take: 'I Need To Give My Body A Rest'

A few months after Peta Murgatroyd revealed her IVF transfer didn't take, she and Maks Chmerkovskiy are figuring out their next move in order to expand their family. "I don't really know what I am going to do next," the 36-year-old, who launched several new products to her Peta Jane Beauty line earlier this year, exclusively tells OK!. "That's an honest answer. I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy