Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods. Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO