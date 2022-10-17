Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's new terminal opens; flights to begin arriving next week
The new $23 million terminal at Columbia Regional Airport officially opened Wednesday, with flights set to pull up to the gates Oct. 26. The grand opening introduced the public to the 52,000-square-foot terminal with a ribbon cutting, a tour and remarks by a series of dignitaries — Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, Boone Country Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, airline officials and others.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opening this fall, winter in Columbia
Columbia has a variety of new restaurants and businesses that aim to open in the next few months. MyHouse, Tacos 4 Life, Wendy’s and Irene’s BBQ are some of the businesses that plan to open soon.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia schools get ready for district tournaments
Four Columbia schools are set to begin volleyball district play, with games starting as soon as Thursday. Rock Bridge and Hickman are both participating in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament, with Rock Bridge securing the No. 1 overall seed. Hickman files in at No. 4.
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball knocks off No. 4 Missouri Baptist for second time this season
The Southwell Complex was packed and loud for No. 23 Columbia College volleyball’s 3-1 victory over No. 4 Missouri Baptist. It was the second time the rivals faced off this season, the previous matchup coming in the CC Tri-Match, also at the Southwell Complex, when the at the time unranked Cougars stunned the then No. 1 Spartans with a sweep.
Columbia Missourian
Tuesday morning temperature ties record low from 1952
Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning. The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge face tough road test to end regular season
Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories. Thus, the Bruins captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings.
Columbia Missourian
Community groups hope to correct misinformation about the Opportunity Campus
In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
Columbia Missourian
Experts and nonprofits join efforts against poverty in Columbia
Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods. Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball takes down Hickman on night before districts
Rock Bridge volleyball defeated crosstown rival Hickman in three sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Rock Bridge. Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said that in crosstown matches like these, there is always a lot to take into account.
Columbia Missourian
A year after opening, NextGen already bringing in researchers and grant funding
One year after the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building opened at the University of Missouri, school officials say they’re ahead of schedule in luring new researchers and their grant dollars to campus. NextGen Precision Health, which is housed in a four-story glass building adjacent to MU’s hospitals and...
Columbia Missourian
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
Columbia Missourian
Transfer cornerback Clarke speaks on natural transition from Miami to MU
Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates voice priorities on disability policy at forum
County and state representative candidates focused on workforce development and funding programs that support people with disabilities at a forum hosted by the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition Thursday evening. Candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner and state representatives for the five Boone County legislative districts were all in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman to cross state border in regular season finale
A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series . In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons. Due to an officials shortage and the number of games being...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s offense reflects, looks to build momentum after bye week
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season. The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's Burden, Lovett probable for Saturday against Vanderbilt
Before the Florida game, Missouri’s injury report was flooded. Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine and Chad Bailey didn’t play against the Gators, testing the depth at each position group. Two weeks later, after the bye week, only four players are listed out against Vanderbilt for Saturday, with three offensive...
Columbia Missourian
Martin is worthy successor for District 47 representative
I strongly support John Martin for state representative, District 47. I first met John when he was a small child, as his older brother and I showed 4-H cattle at the Boone County Fair. His whole family was friendly, trustworthy and strong supporters of the community. About opinions in the...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer looks to find offensive spark in final home game
Missouri soccer is set to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the team’s final home game of the regular season. To this point in the season, Missouri has been a much stronger team at home than it has on the road. All five of the Tigers’ wins in 2022 have come at home, producing a winning record (5-3-1). Away from home turf, the Tigers are 0-4-1.
Comments / 0