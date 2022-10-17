Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Was Accidentally Stabbed By His Co-Star In The Punisher
Whenever Kevin Nash stepped inside the wrestling ring, he meant business. The 6-foot-10 wrestler had a tremendous career, which saw him win multiple championships in various promotions. He has also been seen in various acting roles, including the "Magic Mike" movies, "Dog," and "The Longest Yard". Professional wrestling, in a...
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
411mania.com
The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
one37pm.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Matches and Predictions
You guys already know the type of matches that are booked whenever the WWE roster hops on a flight to Saudi Arabia! And that's marquee matchups that wouldn't look out of place being contained within a two-night WrestleMania event. For the 2022 edition of Crown Jewel, which is set to emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that theme still remains intact as a bunch of big-time encounters are planned to go down in front of a super appreciative overseas crowd. Allow me to properly cover those matches with my crystal ball in hand for my WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions.
Comments / 0