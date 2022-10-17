Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Christian Patrick Clark to Peyton Elizabeth Martin. Carlos Martinez Luna to Sandra Esmeralda Hernandez Ortiz.
Alabama firefighter loses home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
WSFA
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Bobby Wayne Harrison and Glenda A. Harrison to James Gregg Walls for $4,170 for Section 33, Township 21 North, Range 12 East. Jeremy T. Hubbard to Jeremy T. Hubbard and Stacey A. Hubbard for $10 for Section 29, Township...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I was madly in love with her…loved everything about her and asked would she be my wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
Clanton Advertiser
Chapman’s workhorse performance earns AOW honors
Isabella High School’s Zac Chapman is this week’s athlete of the week for his five-touchdown performance on the road in the Mustangs 49-42 loss at Vincent High School on Oct. 14. Chapman has been a force in the Isabella backfield the whole 2022 season, and the Mustangs leaned on the senior running back heavily against Vincent. Chapman ran for 198 yards and for touchdowns, and caught five passes for over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Clanton Advertiser
Holiday remodel: LCTC students give Santa float an upgrade
Santa’s Clanton ride is getting an overhaul for the Christmas parade thanks to a partnership between the Rotary Club of Chilton County and LeCroy Career Technical Center. The Rotary Club of Chilton County, which coordinates the parade each year, approached the school for help because the wood of the sleigh was showing some damage.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves kennel for runaway dogs
The Thorsby City Council approved purchasing a dog kennel that will be used for runaway dogs in the Thorsby community at their meeting on Oct. 17. Thorsby Police Officer Keith Avery mentioned to the city council at the Oct. 3 meeting that the Thorsby Police Department was looking into the idea for the kennel.
