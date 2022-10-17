ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Andalusia Star News

Lowery, Kelley set December wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Christian Patrick Clark to Peyton Elizabeth Martin. Carlos Martinez Luna to Sandra Esmeralda Hernandez Ortiz.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama firefighter loses home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WETUMPKA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Bobby Wayne Harrison and Glenda A. Harrison to James Gregg Walls for $4,170 for Section 33, Township 21 North, Range 12 East. Jeremy T. Hubbard to Jeremy T. Hubbard and Stacey A. Hubbard for $10 for Section 29, Township...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka

Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
WETUMPKA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chapman’s workhorse performance earns AOW honors

Isabella High School’s Zac Chapman is this week’s athlete of the week for his five-touchdown performance on the road in the Mustangs 49-42 loss at Vincent High School on Oct. 14. Chapman has been a force in the Isabella backfield the whole 2022 season, and the Mustangs leaned on the senior running back heavily against Vincent. Chapman ran for 198 yards and for touchdowns, and caught five passes for over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Holiday remodel: LCTC students give Santa float an upgrade

Santa’s Clanton ride is getting an overhaul for the Christmas parade thanks to a partnership between the Rotary Club of Chilton County and LeCroy Career Technical Center. The Rotary Club of Chilton County, which coordinates the parade each year, approached the school for help because the wood of the sleigh was showing some damage.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MCCALLA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Thorsby approves kennel for runaway dogs

The Thorsby City Council approved purchasing a dog kennel that will be used for runaway dogs in the Thorsby community at their meeting on Oct. 17. Thorsby Police Officer Keith Avery mentioned to the city council at the Oct. 3 meeting that the Thorsby Police Department was looking into the idea for the kennel.
THORSBY, AL

