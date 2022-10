MILWAUKEE — Anya Kamenetz, former education expert for NPR and author of “The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children’s Lives, and Where We Go Now,” will be the featured guest for an upcoming “On the Issues” with Alan Borsuk, senior fellow in law and public policy, Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m., in the Lubar Center at Marquette University Law School’s Eckstein Hall.

