Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Bennet Fire crews save dozens of hay bales from overnight fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens of hay bales were saved late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out near Bennet. Bennet Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Norris says a local farmer lost 12 large round bales, but crews were able to save more than 50 others.
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Garage In South Lincoln
Careless smoking is being blamed on a fire in south Lincoln Wednesday morning that caused about $75,000 damage. LFR crews found flames coming from an attached garage when they arrived at the home north of 25th and Old Cheney Road around 7:00 a.m. “We were able to put it out...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
WIBW
One killed Wednesday in SUV-cement truck crash in Washington County
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Washington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on K-148 highway, about eight miles south of Hanover. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mac cement...
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
News Channel Nebraska
Hixson charged with burglary prior to hospitalization
NEBRASKA CITY - Dustin Hixson, 36, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary and criminal mischief involving a romp through a Nebraska City neighborhood. Police received multiple reports of a man in the areas of Arbor Lodge State Park and Park Lane. Hixson is suspected of setting off car alarms,...
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
klin.com
LPD Investigating Crash That Critically Injured Man
Lincoln Police say a man was critically injured Sunday morning when his Ford Expedition slammed into the back of a semi at 84th and Highway 2. “Arriving officers found a 2022 Ford Expedition had collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer just east of the intersection,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
1011now.com
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
1011now.com
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
kfornow.com
New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
News Channel Nebraska
Bond upheld for arson suspect
NEBRASKA CITY – A county court judge upheld a $100,000 bond for a Nebraska City man charged with arson in a case investigators described as a plan to harm people listed on the Nebraska sex offender registration. Public Defender Michael Ziskey asked the judge to release 19-year-old Seth Buller...
News Channel Nebraska
Innocent pleas entered on behalf of suspect in residential shooting
BEATRICE – Pleas of not guilty have been entered on behalf of a Lincoln man charged in an August incident, where shots were fired into a house along Lincoln Street, in Beatrice. 19-year-old Jordan W. Meyer faces two felony charges and five misdemeanor counts. A pre-trial conference in the...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement seizes 60,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on Interstate 80
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Around 2:45 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 westbound near Lincoln, law enforcement said. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the driver consented to...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice officials take action on two significant vacant buildings
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice has taken a first step toward getting the historic Paddock-Kensington Hotel downtown, back in private hands. The Beatrice City Council has approved an evaluation of the multi-story building’s structure, electric, plumbing and mechanical workings. R.O. Youker Inc. will do the structural engineering evaluation.
Comments / 0