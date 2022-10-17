ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
y100fm.com

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s album release party, Morgan Evans’ new song + more

Lainey Wilson is throwing a virtual release party for her new album, Bell Bottom Country, on October 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets and merch bundles are available now. Morgan Evans has released the studio version of "Over For You," a song he wrote in the midst of his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. "It was a difficult time in my life and writing this song helped me process a lot of what I was going through," Morgan explained on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
y100fm.com

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

Dolly Parton's Doggy Parton pet apparel collection just announced a holiday line. It's available to shop now. CMT has announced the lineup for a special showcase tribute to Loretta Lynn. Called Next Women of Country: Tributing the Songs of Loretta Lynn, the bill features Caylee Hammack, Miko Marks, Stephanie Quayle and more. The event will be held at City Winery Nashville on November 8.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy