Three siblings are taking the Cougar Marching Band by storm this semester, spending one unique football season on the field doing what they love together. Emily, Sarah and Megan Rogers grew up cheering at BYU games and marching in the nationally ranked American Fork High School Band. Their love for music and the Cougars brought them to the “Power of the Wasatch,” where all three are marching together for the first time in their lives.

PROVO, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO