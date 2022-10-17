ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outsidemagazine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy