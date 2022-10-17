Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
CNET
These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot
President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
POLITICO
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Direct $1,050 payments being sent out THIS WEEK — check when the cash will be sent out
MILLIONS of California residents are set to receive a huge new $1,050 direct payment this week. On October 7, millions of California residents who got the first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit can expect to see inflation relief checks hit their bank account.
Trump staffer 'stuffed copies of photos' of Hunter Biden into air conditioning unit: Book
While the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden was seemingly chaotic from the public's standpoint, things inside the walls of the White House were equally hectic as Trump aides sought to create headaches for their successors, according to a new book. At one point during the final days...
AOL Corp
Poll: Most U.S. voters now say Trump should not be allowed to serve as president again
Given “what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump,” a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Just 35% of voters say Trump...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
