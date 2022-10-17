Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Android Authority
What is Google Fast Pair and how to use it
Seamless Bluetooth connectivity on Android is just a few taps away. Syncing a pair of Bluetooth headphones to your Android phone doesn’t have to involve diving through menus with Google Fast Pair. Although this feature has been around for a few years, it’s recently seen some updates. Fast Pair promises to make it easy to sync up accessories, but how does it work, and what can you use it for? Our guide to Google Fast Pair will tell you how to use this sometimes-overlooked Android feature.
Android Authority
Your guide to location services in Android 12
Your phone knows where you are; here's how that happens. You likely use Android location services daily without realizing it, from Google Maps to Uber pickups and more. And though location services may be tightly integrated into your life, have you ever stopped to ask how they work? This guide will cover everything you need to know about Android 12 location services.
Android Authority
What is computational photography and why does it matter?
Camera hardware doesn't matter as much as cutting-edge software anymore. Have you ever tapped the camera shutter on your smartphone only to find out that the end result looks dramatically different than what you saw in the viewfinder? You can thank computational photography for that, a software processing technique that has become commonplace on nearly every single smartphone now. But why is this step necessary, especially when photographers have lived without it for decades?
Android Authority
Poll: Have you switched over to eSIMs yet?
With Apple ditching the physical SIM tray in its latest handsets and instead focusing on eSIMs, it has left many to question if eSIMs will become the next trend in the flagship phone market. In anticipation of what may come in the future, some have started preparing by preemptively switching over to eSIM.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮Microsoft's mobile game store
Microsoft's Xbox mobile game push is in the spotlight, plus the top-rated and bottom-rated US fast food chains. ☕ Good morning! I’ll be heading to the US next month for a work trip and it turns out I’ll have to pass through colleague C Scott Brown’s town. We’re doing lunch, which is great because we haven’t seen each other since CES 2020!
Android Authority
How to reverse image search on an iPhone
Searching by image just got a lot easier. There has surely been a time when you’ve seen something and not known what it is. Maybe it’s a breed of dog you couldn’t name or a nice flower in someone’s garden. But using a search process called reverse image search, you can search by image and get relevant search results back. Here’s how to do it on an iPhone, which varies slightly from the desktop version.
Android Authority
Poll: You've switched or plan to switch from Chrome after ad-blocker changes
Polled Android Authority readers aren't taking Google's Chrome changes lying down. Google Chrome has been in the news recently due to the web browser switching to a new extension platform. Unfortunately, this change will also essentially break many ad-blocking add-ons. We wondered whether this change would cause users to make...
Android Authority
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 owners finally get access to the Android 13 beta
The One UI 5 beta will be available to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip owners in multiple regions. The One UI 5 beta program is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The beta includes the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made specifically for its phones.
Android Authority
Is the Pixel 7 series durable? We explain how likely it is you'll break it
Here's how much punishment this flagship phone can handle. 01How durable is the Pixel 7 series?02Vs. other flagships03FAQ. The Pixel 7 is flashy and exciting, but a phone must also be tough enough to stand up to daily use. The durability of the Pixel 7 involves some numbers and buzzwords, so it might be tricky to figure out how much it can withstand. We’ll break down just how durable it is and how the Pixel 7 stacks up against the competition.
Android Authority
How to enable weather alerts on Android 12
When you purchase an Android phone today, the Weather and Google apps will come preinstalled. With the correct permissions, these apps can integrate with your operating system to send notifications of the current weather situation in your vicinity. They can also notify you of stormy and hazardous weather conditions. Let’s review how to enable weather alerts in Android 12.
Android Authority
Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer the best of Google in a smartphone Compared to their predecessors, the duo deliver refined designs, upgraded imaging capabilities, faster biometric and processing hardware, and a suite of new software features. That said, choosing between the regular and XL variants still isn’t straightforward, especially given the subtle yet important differences that aren’t obvious at first glance. So in this article, let’s pit the Google Pixel 7 vs the Pixel 7 Pro and help you decide which one is right for you.
Android Authority
How to edit videos on Android to get them YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram-ready
Video editing has become an essential skill with the continued focus on video and digital content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more. You don’t have to be a professional editor to make social media-ready videos, though. Smartphone video editing apps won’t be as capable as what you can do on a PC, but there are plenty of options available to help you quickly edit and post videos online. Here’s how to edit videos on Android.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You wouldn't pay for Netflix's ad-supported plan
Almost 80% of polled readers say they wouldn't pay for an ad-supported plan. Netflix launched an ad-supported plan last week, coming months after the company first confirmed that it was working on such an offering. The plan starts at $6.99 a month and promises four to five minutes of ads per hour.
Android Authority
Android 13 support is coming to Windows 11 via WSA
Android 13 support is headed to Windows 11. Microsoft quietly announced it will be releasing a new update to Windows Subsystem for Android. The update will bring support for Android 13 to WSA. In addition to allowing users to install Android apps, this update will also bring file transfers and...
Android Authority
Android Adaptive Brightness: Everything you need to know
Adaptive brightness is a useful feature on old and new Android devices that, as the name suggests, automatically adjusts the brightness levels of your display based on the environmental lighting. Moreover, it will learn from your habits whenever you tweak the brightness slider manually so that it adapts more accurately to your liking. Not only can the feature save you time, but also improves battery life. Here’s everything you need to know about Adaptive brightness on Android so you can always see your screen.
Android Authority
iPhone SE 4 renders leak: iPhone XR reborn?
The new SE could lose the fingerprint sensor on its bigger, notched display. Renders of the iPhone SE 4 have leaked, showing a notched display without a fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to release in 2024 with a bigger 6.1-inch display. You can see the leaked renders of the...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch review: Laying the foundation
It's not everything we were hoping for, but it's a solid start. The Google Pixel Watch has been a long time coming, and all-in-all, it was worth the wait. It offers one of the smoothest Wear OS experiences currently available with no brand ecosystem-exclusive caveats, plus many of Fitbit's top health and fitness tracking features. That said, there is definitely room for improvement. Its small and minimalist design won't be for everyone and the battery life is painfully short. For Google's first flagship wearable, the Pixel Watch is a solid start and a good Wear OS smartwatch, but it falls short of true greatness.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak
Plus Motorola's rollable, Nvidia's unlaunch, bread Han Solo, and the possible return of Silent Hill. 😲 Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! I’m excited to hear whether the Silent Hill series is really making a return, but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow’s Konami event to find out…
Android Authority
Specs arrive for the unofficial Essential Phone sequel, but is it worth $1,000?
The Saga's full specs are revealed. The Saga will have a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone will feature a 6.67″ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will ship with Android 13. Although a number of details have already reached the public about the spiritual...
