Adaptive brightness is a useful feature on old and new Android devices that, as the name suggests, automatically adjusts the brightness levels of your display based on the environmental lighting. Moreover, it will learn from your habits whenever you tweak the brightness slider manually so that it adapts more accurately to your liking. Not only can the feature save you time, but also improves battery life. Here’s everything you need to know about Adaptive brightness on Android so you can always see your screen.

10 HOURS AGO