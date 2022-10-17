ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgUTe_0icgL25H00

Breaking News Update as of 10/17/2022 at 4:10 p.m.: The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction has been identified and agreed to speak with investigators, according to TCSO.

TCSO said they are no longer seeking tips on the identity of the van's driver.

---

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.

Authorities said an older white man attempted to lure a young girl into his van once she got off the bus. She ran away and alerted an adult, who then called the authorities.

Deputies say the vehicle appears to be a white cargo van with a black bumper and commercial lettering on the side.

Authorities say if you recognize the vehicle or know the driver, call 918-586-5600.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa

A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
OKMULGEE, OK
hotnewhiphop.com

Four Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: Report

Police are still searching for the person of interest. Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17). According...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy