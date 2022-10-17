TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction

Breaking News Update as of 10/17/2022 at 4:10 p.m.: The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction has been identified and agreed to speak with investigators, according to TCSO.

TCSO said they are no longer seeking tips on the identity of the van's driver.

---

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.

Authorities said an older white man attempted to lure a young girl into his van once she got off the bus. She ran away and alerted an adult, who then called the authorities.

Deputies say the vehicle appears to be a white cargo van with a black bumper and commercial lettering on the side.

Authorities say if you recognize the vehicle or know the driver, call 918-586-5600.