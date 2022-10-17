Harris Co. Precinct 6 lieutenant terminated as child sexual assault investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a former Harris County Precinct 6 constable's lieutenant was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Former Lt. Paul Fernandez has not been charged but was terminated from his role due to the accusations, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the claims, told Eyewitness News.

According to the constable's office, Fernandez joined Precinct 6 in January 2013 as a reserve officer while working full-time with Houston ISD, where he served for over 10 years.

In January 2017, Fernandez was appointed as administrative sergeant overseeing Internal Affairs and promoted to administrative lieutenant in June 2022.

Fernandez was responsible for supervising Internal Affairs investigations and assisted in establishing policies and procedures.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm more details of the case.