'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Dry Cleaning review, Stumpwork: Spoken-word monologues that recall Philomena Cunk
For decades, the greatest musical pioneers have found new pleasures in the sonically transgressive – the loud and abrasive, the warped and wonky, the corroded and incoherent. Now, perhaps struggling for new ways to mess with music, they’ve turned to the dull. South London’s Dry Cleaning, named after the most unengaging form of domestic maintenance, are prime movers in the new wave of Sprechgesang post-punk; while the band knock together backing tracks from stray bits of saxophone, bass, synth, guitar and junk shop percussion, Florence Shaw largely improvises surrealist spoken-word lyrics that sound freshly plucked from the internal dialogue of...
Olivia, Jason and the nanny: Can a third party help bring exes together?
A Hollywood film overshadowed by alleged feuds. Custody papers served live on stage. A video in which one famous person may or may not have spat on another. And now the most dramatic salad dressing in showbiz.On Monday (17 October), a nanny previously employed by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a series of allegations against the former couple – and about Wilde’s subsequent relationship with Harry Styles – to The Daily Mail. Repeated references were made to Wilde’s mysterious “special salad dressing”, and the nanny included screenshots of alleged texts between her and the celebrity pair. So far, so...
