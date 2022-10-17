Read full article on original website
Related
wonderbaby.org
The Moms on Call Sleep Training Method: A Parent’s Guide
Moms on Call sleep training uses assisted and self soothing techniques to help babies fall asleep and stay asleep on their own. This method isn’t exclusively a cry-it-out technique, but it does have small bouts where you will have to hear your baby cry. Soothing rounds are the backbone...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.
My baby nearly died after life-saver nurse spotted ‘something strange’ in her scan picture
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Woman turns her car around after seeing her boyfriend and his friends
A person whose foremost priority is their partner will zealously protect the time they spend together. They will also value their partner’s opinion and ensure that they’re happy in the relationship.
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
New mother decides she wants to give up her adopted children and leaves them at doorstep
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were entrusted with your God children after the death of a friend? Would you step up and do the job that you probably never expected to do, because how often does this actually happen, right?
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. An old friend of mine, Teri, had three daughters of her own when she divorced her husband after he cheated on her. She left him, of course, and ended up in the position of being a single mom with her kids for a while.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right
This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019 Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Comments / 0