wonderbaby.org

The Moms on Call Sleep Training Method: A Parent’s Guide

Moms on Call sleep training uses assisted and self soothing techniques to help babies fall asleep and stay asleep on their own. This method isn’t exclusively a cry-it-out technique, but it does have small bouts where you will have to hear your baby cry. Soothing rounds are the backbone...
AOL Corp

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
KISS 106

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
TENNESSEE STATE

