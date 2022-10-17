Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
opelikaobserver.com
‘On the Road to Good Health’
OPELIKA — Health care is about to become more accessible to Opelika’s underserved communities. Four years after First Transit donated a bus to the cause, that bus has been renovated and converted into Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic. The walk-in mobile clinic will offer routine screenings like blood pressure checks and glucose monitoring, as well as screenings for chronic illnesses — all for free, no appointment necessary. Social services will also provide referrals to community resources as needed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite
Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings
Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night. Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.
Opelika-Auburn News
Freeze watch: Lee County could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Lee County and other parts of central Alabama could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch Monday morning which will last until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s with an...
Opelika, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
Confusion, rumors surround Bryan Harsin's future with Auburn
Harsin's survival has apparently confused some across social media.
Podcast: Why didn't Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?
We discuss what is happening at Auburn on the latest Locked On Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: LCHS to host No More Wasted Lives event
Lee County Humane Society is excited to announce our first ever No More Wasted Lives event. This event will be held Dec. 4, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm. This event will have live music (TBA), food provided by local vendors and Walters Gas & Grill, a silent auction, raffle, and some of our adoptable furry friends!
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika city council tables vote on proposed cell tower at Floral Park
At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council decided to table a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street. During a public hearing, about 10 citizens expressed their concerns and outrage over the possibility, wondering if it could lower property value and saying it would be an aesthetic eye sore.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Homecoming, what's next?
Emmy Beason, senior in public relations, was announced as this year’s Miss Homecoming winner on Sep. 24, 2022. She won the election with 28.85% of the votes and had a 6.3% margin of victory over the runner-up, Jenna Codner, senior in public relations. “I immediately put my hand up...
