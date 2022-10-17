Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Best of Vol Calls: Heupel talks Alabama win, team growth
While Vol Nation is still celebrating the win from Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his team have since moved on. Saturday’s win against Alabama (52-49) broke a 15-year losing streak. It was also the Vols’ fourth win against a ranked team in Heupel’s second year as head coach.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
utdailybeacon.com
Historic night helps No.18 Tennessee edge Auburn ahead of a massive week
No. 18 Tennessee soccer recorded a program record fifth straight clean sheet to propel the side to a 1-0 victory over Auburn Thursday night. The Lady Vols' defense continued an impressive run of form with the Tennessee backline now keeping opponent teams scoreless for more than 450 minutes. The run...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Jacob Oden Details Tennessee-Alabama Visit with Epic ‘Day in the Life’ Video
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to be a recruit visiting the Tennessee Football program? Especially for a game with the magnitude that Tennessee-Alabama had this past weekend?. After 2024 prospect Jacob Oden’s latest “Day in the Life” video on YouTube, that question has been answered....
utdailybeacon.com
Vols look to keep momentum going into Martin game
After getting the biggest win of the Josh Heupel era against Alabama on Saturday, No. 3 Tennessee now gets to catch its breath against UT Martin on Saturday at noon. The Vols won in dramatic fashion on a field goal as time expired to cap off the 52-49 shootout, and fans stormed the field.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams
Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
utdailybeacon.com
The Lady Vols seek new contributors amid injury
The Lady Vols are learning how to play without one of their top offensive contributors. Senior Morgahn Fingall was out this past weekend against Arkansas with a thumb injury. The length of her injury is unknown. Her absence leaves a big hole on the court for the Lady Vols. Fingall...
atozsports.com
Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”
Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
wvlt.tv
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
