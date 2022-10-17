Read full article on original website
A conversation with WSU radio play-by-play announcer Matt Chazanow
SPOKANE -- Fans know him as radio’s game day voice of the Cougars and the successor to the legendary Bob Robertson, but probably don’t know much about the man. Cougfan.com caught up with Matt Chazanow during Washington State's bye week for a far-reaching conversation about his path to Pullman and insights on all things Cougar.
Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team
PULLMAN – Running back Kannon Katzer, who walked on at Washington State after a standout prep career in Spokane, announced Thursday over Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU,” he...
Jake Dickert IDs several standouts in WSU's 'young on young' scrimmage
AFTER PRACTICE ON Thursday, Washington State coach Jake Dickert said the Cougs did some "young on young" work with the underclassmen on offense and defense going head to head as the veterans cheered on from the sidelines. Several freshmen stood out, he noted. "Rashad McKenzie is really coming along," Dickert...
WSU women's basketball coach signs contract extension through 2028
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's (WSU) head women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signed a contract extension to stay in Pullman through the 2027-2028 season, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Tuesday. "Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women's basketball program to unprecedented heights," Chun said in a...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
Less property taxes, more economic development were hot topics at Republican business breakfast
MOSCOW - Nixing property taxes and getting rid of restrictions on local economic development were the main topics of discussion at a business breakfast hosted by the Latah County Republicans in Moscow Tuesday. The aim of the breakfast event was to gather state, legislative and county Republican candidates, local business...
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
