Pullman, WA

A conversation with WSU radio play-by-play announcer Matt Chazanow

SPOKANE -- Fans know him as radio’s game day voice of the Cougars and the successor to the legendary Bob Robertson, but probably don’t know much about the man. Cougfan.com caught up with Matt Chazanow during Washington State's bye week for a far-reaching conversation about his path to Pullman and insights on all things Cougar.
WSU women's basketball coach signs contract extension through 2028

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's (WSU) head women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signed a contract extension to stay in Pullman through the 2027-2028 season, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Tuesday. "Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women's basketball program to unprecedented heights," Chun said in a...
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
