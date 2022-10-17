ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
echo-pilot.com

How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama

A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium

University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream. University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream. $1.9M grant to build pedestrian bridge honoring SSG. …. A grant of almost $2...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest following deadly shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on Linden Avenue that occurred earlier this month. WATE Midday News. Arrest following deadly shooting. The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Plea agreement in 2019 Sevier County cocaine case

A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago. A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy