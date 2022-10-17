Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
echo-pilot.com
How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama
A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
WATE
UT replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream. University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream. $1.9M grant to build pedestrian bridge honoring SSG. …. A grant of almost $2...
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Matthews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
WATE
Arrest following deadly shooting
The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on Linden Avenue that occurred earlier this month. WATE Midday News. Arrest following deadly shooting. The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on...
Daevin Hobbs Hints at Pending Commitment: Where Will He Go?
Football analyst John Vogel breaks down Daevin Hobbs following his recruiting visit to Tennessee.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
chattanoogacw.com
Dentist and Vols fan celebrating win against Alabama with 'Power T' beard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — History made in Knoxville this weekend. Tennessee did something they haven't done in 16 years: the Vols beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. And it led to one of the biggest and wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. We caught up with Ringgold Dentist and Vols fan...
Survey: What Knoxville Police thinks of itself
A Climate Assessment Report conducted by an outside organization shows where the Knoxville Police Department has succeeded and needs improvement from employee input.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
WATE
Plea agreement in 2019 Sevier County cocaine case
A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago. A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago.
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
