It was another cold start in South Mississippi. Tonight will be chilly, but it will not be as cold as the past two mornings. Lows will be in the 40s. Our gradual warming trend began today. Our temperatures will be climbing a little each day through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The 80s will stick around into the beginning of next week which is where we should see temps for mid October. By the middle of next week, it looks like a damp pattern will take hold.

