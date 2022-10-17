Read full article on original website
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
WLOX
Power restored to traffic lights, businesses in D’Iberville
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traffic lights and businesses were without power in D’Iberville Thursday morning, but everything is back running smoothly now. Captain Michael Knapp says lights were affected from Auto Mall Parkway to Popps Ferry Road, all the way up to the new Popps Ferry overpass and on Lamey Bridge Road.
WLOX
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South MS have dropped into the 30s. We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South Mississippi have dropped into the 30s and 40s as we start the day. Taylor's 5 PM...
WLOX
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
WLOX
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South MS have dropped into the 30s. There was a bit chill in the air today! After the sunset, it will turn even colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight! Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs only in the 60s. Here's the latest forecast.
Kait 8
Anglers discover century-old boat in low Mississippi River
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of anglers participating in an upcoming catfishing tournament in Helena-West Helena reeled in a whopper. According to our sister station WMC-TV in Memphis, they found an old wooden boat sticking out of the Mississippi River. An archaeology team excavated the boat and estimated...
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
It was another cold start in South Mississippi. Tonight will be chilly, but it will not be as cold as the past two mornings. Lows will be in the 40s. Our gradual warming trend began today. Our temperatures will be climbing a little each day through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The 80s will stick around into the beginning of next week which is where we should see temps for mid October. By the middle of next week, it looks like a damp pattern will take hold.
breezynews.com
House Fire on South Natchez
On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
Mississippi K9s receive body armor
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office K9’s Ralph and Ringo will receive bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ralph and Ringo’s vests are sponsored by Leah Beale, of Oklahoma. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks. The program is open to […]
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
WAPT
519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WDAM-TV
Miss. Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Eight more have been selected to join the best of Mississippi’s athletes, coaches and athletic administrators. The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 Wednesday. The group includes four former National Football League players, a pair of coaches, a Major League pitcher and the Hall’s first marksman.
WLOX
Nursing a pandemic: The aftermath
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Staffing shortages are an issue across several industries. But healthcare is one you may take for granted. And the pool of nurses keeps shrinking. These are the people tasked with helping to save your life. But now there’s a need to try and save them. Our investigation shows the issue is more complex than just getting creative with recruitment.
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
