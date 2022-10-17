Read full article on original website
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Drain
Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne. That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in...
Cheyenne Kitten Finds Forever Home After Wet & Wild Ride Through Car Wash
A Cheyenne kitten went for a wet and wild ride last Tuesday after getting stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan. According to Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner, a Cheyenne woman had just gone through the Breeze Thru Car Wash at 2106 Dell Range Boulevard when she heard a kitten crying for help from her minivan and reported it.
capcity.news
South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located
The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
Branding Iron Online
ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”
The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Elementary student finds father’s handgun in backpack
A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child's backpack, and the child found the gun at school.
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges
A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Want To Get Spooky? Cheyenne Paranormal Team Offering Two Guests To Join Their Investigation
Spooky season is in full swing across Cheyenne and as we inch closer to Halloween, it's going to keep getting more spooky. That's how it works, you can feel it. If not a paranormal feeling, you at least feel it through decorations and through all the movies on TV. It's the best, right?
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
