K2 Radio

Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Drain

Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne. That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Kitten Finds Forever Home After Wet & Wild Ride Through Car Wash

A Cheyenne kitten went for a wet and wild ride last Tuesday after getting stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan. According to Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner, a Cheyenne woman had just gone through the Breeze Thru Car Wash at 2106 Dell Range Boulevard when she heard a kitten crying for help from her minivan and reported it.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located

The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”

The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges

A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
