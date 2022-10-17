ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Keyton's step-up role critical for No. 3 Vols' offense

The three-games-and-counting absence of star senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman seemed destined to throw a wrench into Tennessee’s offense. Football as much as ever is a catch-and-throw game offensively, and wideouts as explosive and reliable as Tillman are precious commodities at any level. Lo and behold, the third-ranked Vols...
247Sports

Look: Tennessee unveils uniform set for Saturday's game against UT Martin

No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its orange wave look, with a twist, for Saturday’s Homecoming game against UT Martin. The Vols announced on social media that they’ll be wearing their orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with ‘Summitt Blue’ accessories — the same color the Lady Vols use in their uniforms — with the game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX movement.
247Sports

McGrath: Film shows Alabama defender tipped game-winning field goal

Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday during Tennessee's dramatic victory over rival Alabama narrowly cleared the crossbar, setting off a wild celebration at Neyland Stadium. When the Vols' senior kicker reviewed the film from Saturday's game, he found out why his 40-yard kick didn't sail through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: How should No. 3 Vols handle FCS game? Rest or rhythm?

Looking for a discussion on how Tennessee should handle things in its annual FCS game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss how third-ranked Tennessee should approach Saturday’s visit from in-state FCS opponent UT Martin.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in October...
saturdaydownsouth.com

That was fast: Tennessee erects new goalposts following field storming

Just 3 days after Tennessee football fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the Tennessee river, the athletic department has erected replacements. They were racing against the clock, after all. Tennessee hosts UT Martin this week and Kentucky after that on Oct. 29. Tennessee’s athletic...
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
247Sports

247Sports

