LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
TROY, ID– Olivia Tyler is one of three team captains on the Trojans this year. She’s now taking on new responsibilities. “In the summer we were planning ahead of what we wanted our season to be and obviously our team shirts and what we wanted our motto and our main focus to be,” Tyler said.
