KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Olivia Tyler, Troy Volleyball

TROY, ID– Olivia Tyler is one of three team captains on the Trojans this year. She’s now taking on new responsibilities. “In the summer we were planning ahead of what we wanted our season to be and obviously our team shirts and what we wanted our motto and our main focus to be,” Tyler said.
TROY, ID

