Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school football: Coaches with most state championships
J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) is close to becoming the all-time coaching wins leader in high school football, but he's already the national leader in another category — most state championships. With 609 wins entering play this week, Curtis is 11 wins away from tying...
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
Plant Panthers gunning for first district championship since 2018
TAMPA, FLORIDA- Anytime you pull up to Dad’s Stadium at Plant High School, the water tower that sits behind the home stands reads ‘Plant High School, Home Of State Champions’. When your high school football program has won four state championships over the last 20 years, expectations will always ...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 Miami Central vs. Columbus headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
Two of the best teams in South Florida face off in the GMAC Championship as No. 3 Central (Miami) and Columbus (Miami) meet Friday at Traz Powell Stadium in a matchup of undefeated squads. The Rockets have held five straight opponents to seven points or less while the Explorers have scored at least 21 points in every game.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Programs with most players on NBA opening night rosters
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, we took a deep dive into high school basketball programs with the most alums suiting up on opening night rosters. While transfers cloud the picture, we connected players to the school where they finished their prep career. Leading the way is Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.),...
MaxPreps
California high school football: Tanner Wilson of Sunnyside tops state passing yardage leaderboard
Tanner Wilson of Sunnyside (Fresno) is California high school football's leader when it comes to passing yardage, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps. The 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore has thrown for 2,801 yards during a 6-2 start for the Wildcats. Wilson, who has already thrown 32 touchdown passes, completed 21 of...
MaxPreps
California high school football: After three straight 200-yard performances, Eric Terrazes of Sierra Vista tops state rushing yardage leaderboard
Eric Terrazes of Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park) is California high school football's leader in rushing yardage with 1,831 on the year, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps. The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior has 23 touchdowns on 184 carries. Against Baldwin Park last weekend, Terrazes ran 33 times for 240 yards and...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: McCutcheon jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 with loaded Indiana Class 4A state tournament set to begin
Well, it's time for many in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings to test their postseason mettle as large portions of the country put aside regular-season action to the win-or-go-home excitement of playoff action. Nowhere is that more in your face than the Indiana Class 4A bracket, which...
Central Florida schools eye district volleyball titles
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – It has been six years since Bishop Moore won its sixth state volleyball championship, but the Hornets plan to serve up a serious run for another one. Bishop Moore swept Eustis 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4A, District 6 tournament on Wednesday night to earn a spot in ...
Comments / 0