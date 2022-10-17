ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

MaxPreps

High school football: Coaches with most state championships

J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) is close to becoming the all-time coaching wins leader in high school football, but he's already the national leader in another category — most state championships. With 609 wins entering play this week, Curtis is 11 wins away from tying...
RIVER RIDGE, LA
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Programs with most players on NBA opening night rosters

Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, we took a deep dive into high school basketball programs with the most alums suiting up on opening night rosters. While transfers cloud the picture, we connected players to the school where they finished their prep career. Leading the way is Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.),...
MaxPreps

California high school football: After three straight 200-yard performances, Eric Terrazes of Sierra Vista tops state rushing yardage leaderboard

Eric Terrazes of Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park) is California high school football's leader in rushing yardage with 1,831 on the year, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps. The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior has 23 touchdowns on 184 carries. Against Baldwin Park last weekend, Terrazes ran 33 times for 240 yards and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
OHIO STATE
Scorebook Live

Central Florida schools eye district volleyball titles

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – It has been six years since Bishop Moore won its sixth state volleyball championship, but the Hornets plan to serve up a serious run for another one. Bishop Moore swept Eustis 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4A, District 6 tournament on Wednesday night to earn a spot in ...
ORLANDO, FL

