WDSU
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for
NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I Beat His Ass Up'
Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 in Week 6
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: For New Orleans native Michael Smith, Thursday Night Football with Saints extra special
Before the cameras start rolling in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night, Michael Smith will take a little time to let it all soak in. When the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play, it will be Smith’s seventh game as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football studio coverage.
NOLA.com
Odds boost: If Saints beat Cardinals, Zion shines against Nets, you can cash in
The New Orleans Pelicans open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets, kicking off a busy weekend of sports for New Orleans teams. On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints play at the Arizona Cardinals, and Tulane's top 25 team and the Pelicans play home games over the weekend.
