WDSU

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for

NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
Daily Mail

Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA

