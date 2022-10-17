Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Benchmark Report Finds Maersk in the Lead on Climate Action
In a new review of climate and human-rights policies at 90 global transport companies, the World Benchmarking Alliance has concluded that Maersk and MISC are leading the pack in the shipping world, thanks in part to their in-house investments in alternative fuels. Decarbonization in shipping rests largely on the development...
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Corp Raises $2B Increasing Offering on Strong Demand
Carnival Corporation reported that stronger than anticipated investor demand permitted the company to increase the size of its latest refinancing offering by nearly two-thirds while also pricing the offering with a lower than projected coupon interest rate. All of this comes as the world’s largest cruise corporation works to continue to build its momentum in the return to service after the pandemic despite the recent headwinds from the economy.
maritime-executive.com
Study Explores Developing CO2 Transport Hub from Wilhelmshaven
Efforts are continuing to transform Germany’s Wilhelmshaven port into a future alternative energy hub. In addition to the current construction of an import LNG terminal and long-term plans for ammonia and alternative fuels, a new project will focus on the development of a CO2 hub. Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea and HES Wilhelmshaven Tank Terminal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop CO2nnectNow, a CO2 hub at the existing HES Wilhelmshaven Tank Terminal.
maritime-executive.com
Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia Kick Off Joint Corvette Program
The naval shipbuilding champions of France, Italy and Spain are working together to develop a common small surface combatant in what they believe to be the "first common naval capability in Europe." The partnership builds on the success of the FREMM, the joint French-Italian frigate design now used by six nations.
Jeremy Hunt vows to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing jumps – business live
Government borrowing rises because of higher debt interest, as retail sales drop and pound falls close to one-week low, wiping out rally after Liz Truss resignation
maritime-executive.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for World’s Largest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International provided the first details on its much anticipated new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which has been under construction in Finland for a year. At 250,800 gross tons, the new cruise ship will be more than five percent larger in volume than the line’s Oasis class, making her the largest cruise ship in the world.
maritime-executive.com
European Parliament Adopts Green Shipping Standards with 2% Target
The European Parliament today adopted its position on the FuelEU Maritime Regulation agreeing to the first definitive steps to drive the adoption of alternative and low carbon fuels. While being recognized as a first step and laying the groundwork for the negotiations with the European community, environmentalists and even the shipping industry are saying more needs to be done to achieve the goals for decarbonization of the industry.
maritime-executive.com
T&E Says Maritime Switch to LNG is Irresponsible Due to Energy Crisis
European NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) renewed its efforts to stop the further adoption of liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel calling the industry’s switch to LNG “irresponsible in times of energy crisis.” The environmentalist group which has long been critical of methane pollution from LNG issued a new report citing the competition from the maritime industry as Europe struggles to achieve energy independence.
maritime-executive.com
Australian Government Names Task Force to Setup Strategic Fleet
Australia’s Labor Government, which took office in May 2022, is following through on its campaign promise to launch a strategic national fleet of commercial cargo ships. Despite criticism from the shipping industry which has questioned the effectiveness of the strategy the government today announced a new task force to guide the establishment of Australia’s Maritime Strategic Fleet.
maritime-executive.com
Innovative Vessel Being Built for Hawaiian Marine Research
An innovative research vessel is being built for the University of Hawai?i at M?noa and the University of Hawai?i Foundation (UHF) on behalf of the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) to allow them to access and study marine environments in the Hawaiian Islands. The unique design of the vessel will be fundamental to meeting the University of Hawai’i’s research goals and according to the researchers, the knowledge gained from the science missions on this vessel will directly support the management and conservation of Hawai?i’s marine resources.
maritime-executive.com
Rotterdam Tests Drones for Ship Inspections and Monitoring the Port
The Port of Rotterdam, one of the busiest seaports in the world, is the latest to test drones for a range of inspection and monitoring tasks. The Port Authority reports it will be testing the drones for the next few months near Europoort and the western Maasvlakte extension which includes container and break-bulk terminals.
maritime-executive.com
Eastern Shipbuilding Cuts Steel for Fourth Offshore Patrol Cutter
Eastern Shipbuilding Group has cut steel for the future USCGC Rush, the final Offshore Patrol Cutter in its four-ship series for the U.S. Coast Guard. “USCGC Rush is part of a class of ships that boast multi-mission capabilities and the endurance to carry the men and women of the USCG for more than half a century," said Joey D'Isernia, the president of Eastern Shipbuilding. "With more than 45 years of steel shipbuilding experience we promise the highest quality control, and we look forward to delivering the lead vessel of the class next year."
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine to Convert Drill Rigs to FLNG for New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy is taking a creative approach to addressing the strong continuing demand for infrastructure to support liquified natural gas production. The energy infrastructure company has awarded a contract to Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine for the engineering and conversion of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels to Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facilities.
maritime-executive.com
Nigeria LNG Terminal Declares Force Majeure Due to Flooded Gas Fields
Nigeria's severe flooding has temporarily forced the closure of the Nigeria LNG export terminal at Bonny Island, cutting off 22 million tonnes per annum of production capacity in a tight global market. All of the plant's upstream gas suppliers have declared force majeure. High flood water levels in gas production...
maritime-executive.com
Study for Hydrogen/Ammonia Projects Using Gulf Coast Infrastructure
A partnership of companies active along the U.S. Gulf Coast announced their intent to collaborate on a joint study that will evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast. According to the companies, the facility could support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower carbon power internationally.
