An innovative research vessel is being built for the University of Hawai?i at M?noa and the University of Hawai?i Foundation (UHF) on behalf of the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) to allow them to access and study marine environments in the Hawaiian Islands. The unique design of the vessel will be fundamental to meeting the University of Hawai’i’s research goals and according to the researchers, the knowledge gained from the science missions on this vessel will directly support the management and conservation of Hawai?i’s marine resources.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO