Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Celtics interim HC Joe Mazzulla on 2-0 start: 'Credit to our guys, they want to win'
The circumstances that made Joe Mazzulla a head coach were unusual, but he’s showing that he’s up to the challenge, writes Brian Robb of MassLive. Friday’s win at Miami gave the Celtics a 2-0 start to their regular season for the first time since Doc Rivers did it in 2009/10.
X-rays negative after Raptors' Scottie Barnes suffers sprained ankle
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Saturday's game in Miami after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team announced. Barnes suffered the injury on a layup attempt, with Bontemps stating that he nearly jumped over Heat...
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley: 'Heart goes out' to Jalen Suggs after suffering ankle injury
Jalen Suggs hasn’t been able to avoid injury issues since coming to the NBA, writes Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. After being limited to 48 games as a rookie, the Magic guard suffered a capsule sprain and bone bruise in his left knee in an October 7 preseason contest, then had to leave Friday’s game with a sprained right ankle.
Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
Clippers may have Kawhi Leonard come off bench to start season
The Clippers are contemplating starting the season with Kawhi Leonard as a reserve to manage his minutes, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Leonard, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, started both of his preseason appearances for the Clippers, averaging 16.5 minutes per contest. The five-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP sustained the injury in Game 4 of L.A.’s second-round playoff series against Utah in June 2021.
Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?
It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
Bulls' Zach LaVine's absence in opener 'simply precautionary'
After being ruled out for the Bulls‘ regular season opener due to “left knee management,” Zach LaVine told reporters that his absence was simply precautionary and that the left knee he underwent arthroscopic surgery on in the spring still felt fine. However, head coach Billy Donovan offered a different story when he spoke to the media, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.
And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Blaming "Brownie" won't fix Cleveland's fortunes
In our last episode, we examined the possibility that the Cleveland Guardians' fortunes turned when they replaced their longtime mascot, the embarrassing Chief Wahoo. Having seen the baseball team's fortunes turn, that ominous rumbling you're hearing along Lake Erie is the rising anger of Cleveland Browns fans in response to the team's current...
Report: Lakers not expected to make any trades before Thanksgiving
Although they didn’t make a blockbuster trade this offseason, the Lakers won’t necessarily stick with their current roster for the entire 2022-23 season. Still, it will probably be at least a few weeks before we can expect the trade market to heat up for the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Countdown (video link).
2022-23 NBA G League Draft results
The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. The 28 G League teams affiliated with NBA franchises participated in the event, as did -– for the first time –- the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.
Sixers' P.J. Tucker: 'There's no weak links' on 76ers roster
The Sixers lost to the Celtics in their opener but they see a long playoff run in their future, Tim Bontemps of ESPN writes. They believe they have more talent around superstar Joel Embiid than ever before, due to the front office’s moves this offseason. “There’s no weak links...
Knicks HC on Quentin Grimes' left foot injury: 'He's got to be able to sustain it'
After Knicks guard Quentin Grimes aggravated his left foot injury during last Friday’s preseason finale, the team doesn’t intend to bring him back until he’s fully pain-free in that foot and not at risk of re-aggravating the injury, writes Ian Begley of SNY.tv. “He’s got to be...
Are Packers eyeing Steelers WR Chase Claypool ahead of trade deadline?
As the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Steelers third-year WR Chase Claypool finds his name popping up in trade chatter. Could he end up with the Packers?. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes a trade for Claypool has been in play since before the draft, and a team to keep an eye on is the Green Bay Packers, who are reportedly "all in" on the receiver.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0