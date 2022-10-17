ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hoops Rumors

X-rays negative after Raptors' Scottie Barnes suffers sprained ankle

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Saturday's game in Miami after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team announced. Barnes suffered the injury on a layup attempt, with Bontemps stating that he nearly jumped over Heat...
Hoops Rumors

Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Clippers may have Kawhi Leonard come off bench to start season

The Clippers are contemplating starting the season with Kawhi Leonard as a reserve to manage his minutes, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Leonard, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, started both of his preseason appearances for the Clippers, averaging 16.5 minutes per contest. The five-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP sustained the injury in Game 4 of L.A.’s second-round playoff series against Utah in June 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?

It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Bulls' Zach LaVine's absence in opener 'simply precautionary'

After being ruled out for the Bulls‘ regular season opener due to “left knee management,” Zach LaVine told reporters that his absence was simply precautionary and that the left knee he underwent arthroscopic surgery on in the spring still felt fine. However, head coach Billy Donovan offered a different story when he spoke to the media, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
The Repository

Blaming "Brownie" won't fix Cleveland's fortunes

In our last episode, we examined the possibility that the Cleveland Guardians' fortunes turned when they replaced their longtime mascot, the embarrassing Chief Wahoo. Having seen the baseball team's fortunes turn, that ominous rumbling you're hearing along Lake Erie is the rising anger of Cleveland Browns fans in response to the team's current...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lakers not expected to make any trades before Thanksgiving

Although they didn’t make a blockbuster trade this offseason, the Lakers won’t necessarily stick with their current roster for the entire 2022-23 season. Still, it will probably be at least a few weeks before we can expect the trade market to heat up for the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Countdown (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

2022-23 NBA G League Draft results

The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. The 28 G League teams affiliated with NBA franchises participated in the event, as did -– for the first time –- the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.
Hoops Rumors

Sixers' P.J. Tucker: 'There's no weak links' on 76ers roster

The Sixers lost to the Celtics in their opener but they see a long playoff run in their future, Tim Bontemps of ESPN writes. They believe they have more talent around superstar Joel Embiid than ever before, due to the front office’s moves this offseason. “There’s no weak links...
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

