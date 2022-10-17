Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?. There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Times and Democrat. October 16, 2022. Editorial: ‘Tax season’ means money back from S.C. If the calendar were not on October, you could swear this is tax season in South Carolina. A lot of the reason has to do with income tax rebates approved by the General Assembly this year.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Candidates who decry prison have to realistic solutions. Too bad there is no rulebook that requires the men and women vying for local, state or federal office to be realistic in campaign speeches. If there were such a rule, one could bet the farm there would be fewer office-seekers and shorter glib orations.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. October 15, 2022. Colorful leaves mark a change of season and the passage of time. They also remind us it’s time for flu shots. This year, again add to the list the COVID-19 booster, especially in light of a new variant, called Omicron BA.5, which is now the dominant strain.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October 19, 2022. Today is the start of early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The ballot includes races for the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, seats in the state Legislature, municipal elections and several proposed amendments to our state constitution. Early voting comes to an end...
Titusville Herald
7-year-old girl, grandmother missing after deadly fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities Thursday continued to search for two people missing after a deadly house fire in Georgia. Firefighters recovered two bodies — a man and a woman — on Wednesday, but Eric Perry told news outlets his 7-year-old daughter, Hailey Harris, and the child's grandmother may still be inside the rubble.
Comments / 0