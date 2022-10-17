Chaos ensues across the Notre Dame campus. Clusters of parents carry bags and boxes filled with belongings under the summer sun, helping their children settle into their new home. Freshmen sit cautiously as they meet their roommates for the first time, attempting to maintain a confident facade through the stress and tension brought about by the new environment. And despite the cacophony of confusion and emotion, as a second year, I leisurely arrange my room and furniture, unaffected by the frenzy surrounding me.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO