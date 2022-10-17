Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: John P. Meier, professor emeritus of theology
John P. Meier, University of Notre Dame professor, Catholic priest, and renowned biblical scholar, died Oct. 18, at age 80. Meier, the William K. Warren Professor of Theology emeritus, published nearly 80 articles and 18 books during his distinguished career, including the acclaimed A Marginal Jew: Rethinking the Historical Jesus series.
Notre Dame to sign Rome Call for AI Ethics, host Global University Summit
The University of Notre Dame will formally sign the Rome Call for AI Ethics on Thursday (Oct. 27), together with the University of Navarra in Spain, Catholic University of Croatia, SWPS University in Poland, Schiller International University in Spain, Chuo University in Japan, University of Johannesburg and University of Florida.
Two LL.M. graduates land international clerckships
Two recent graduates of the Notre Dame Law School LL.M. Program in International Human Rights Law are serving as clerks at influential international courts in Africa and Latin America. Angella Ngwalo ’22 LL.M. is clerking for the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in the United Republic of Tanzania....
Beginning School, Again
Chaos ensues across the Notre Dame campus. Clusters of parents carry bags and boxes filled with belongings under the summer sun, helping their children settle into their new home. Freshmen sit cautiously as they meet their roommates for the first time, attempting to maintain a confident facade through the stress and tension brought about by the new environment. And despite the cacophony of confusion and emotion, as a second year, I leisurely arrange my room and furniture, unaffected by the frenzy surrounding me.
Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. UNLV
The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
