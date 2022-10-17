Angels News: Tyler Skaggs' Family Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death

They spoke about the horrific day for their family.

In 2019, Angels 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his Dallas hotel room during the team's road trip. His cause of death was found to be an overdose due to medication provided by a team staff member.

That staff member, Eric Kay, was sentenced last week to 22 years in federal prison for his role in the death of Skaggs. Kay was supplying him with pain killers that were laced with fentanyl.

It finally brought a conclusion to the traumatic story that shocked the Angels and the baseball world for so many years.

Following the conclusion of the trial, members of Skaggs' family publicly spoke for the first time since the incident. His wife, Carli Skaggs, and mother, Debbie Hetman, spoke with ABC News .

"I couldn't believe it was true," Hetman said. "That day still haunts me."

Skaggs' wife spoke about the traumatic day, as well.

"I was driving in my car, and I got a call from the general manager," Skaggs said. "I knew it was bad. I didn't want to hear what he was gonna tell me...I knew my life changed forever in that moment."

Hetman also spoke about the reports that Kay was in the room while Skaggs was choking, and didn't do anything to help him.

"That haunts me all the time," Hetman said. "To think that somebody is in the room and doesn't render help to your child, to your son. It's so heartbreaking."

It was an emotional interview for Skaggs and Hetman, as they recounted the traumatic day.

Skaggs and Hetman are continuing to carry on Tyler's mission through the Tyler Skaggs Foundation. They hope that them speaking out on his story will help people understand the ongoing dangers of fentanyl in today's world.