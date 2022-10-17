ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw34.com

Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FWC introduces tip line to improve communication

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Alligator On Beach In Melbourne Beach, Florida

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida – An American alligator made its way onto the beach in Melbourne, Beach, Florida on October 14, 2022. The alligator’s beach trip was photographed by Kyle Hussey. Although American alligators prefer freshwater destinations instead of saltwater environments, they sometimes wind up in the ocean. Along...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Okeechobee County opens a Disaster Recovery Center

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County plans to open a Disaster Reception Center (DRC) beginning Friday. This is after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included the county among the Florida counties eligible for individual assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open at...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Health advisory for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
JUPITER, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Roadside Restaurant warns other businesses of “dine and dash” customers

The Sebastian Roadside Restaurant is warning other businesses of two alleged patrons who left their establishment last Friday at 7:30 p.m. without paying their bill. “The woman left with a wine glass, and when they were confronted outside, the man returned and accused the server of taking his wallet, and then left again,” Thomas Wright, owner of Sebastian Roadside Restaurant, told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County

Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
FLORIDA STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast

Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
VERO BEACH, FL

