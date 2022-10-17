Read full article on original website
Nationwide decline in home buying; South Florida still sees demand
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nationally, the housing market is starting to simmer down, but in South Florida, not as much. Demand for those looking to buy a home in the Sunshine State is still high along with increasing prices and high-interest rates. This month, a report released...
cw34.com
Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
veronews.com
FPL solar fields here will soon be able to totally power our community
Almost overnight, Indian River County has gone from producing no electricity – except for a trickle from scattered rooftop solar panels – to producing hundreds of megawatts, enough juice to power tens of thousands of homes. And the small, mostly rural county is on its way to being...
National Hurricane Center watching 4 tropical waves as cold front breaks Florida records
As the season's first strong cold front moved south, the National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye open for potential tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. Temperatures early Thursday morning ranged from the low to mid-30s in Florida's Panhandle to the mid and upper 60s in the Keys, according to the National Weather Service, Miami. ...
cw34.com
FWC introduces tip line to improve communication
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
brevardtimes.com
Alligator On Beach In Melbourne Beach, Florida
MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida – An American alligator made its way onto the beach in Melbourne, Beach, Florida on October 14, 2022. The alligator’s beach trip was photographed by Kyle Hussey. Although American alligators prefer freshwater destinations instead of saltwater environments, they sometimes wind up in the ocean. Along...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
cw34.com
Okeechobee County opens a Disaster Recovery Center
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County plans to open a Disaster Reception Center (DRC) beginning Friday. This is after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included the county among the Florida counties eligible for individual assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open at...
cw34.com
Health advisory for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Roadside Restaurant warns other businesses of “dine and dash” customers
The Sebastian Roadside Restaurant is warning other businesses of two alleged patrons who left their establishment last Friday at 7:30 p.m. without paying their bill. “The woman left with a wine glass, and when they were confronted outside, the man returned and accused the server of taking his wallet, and then left again,” Thomas Wright, owner of Sebastian Roadside Restaurant, told Sebastian Daily.
veronews.com
Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County
Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast
Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
The low-fare airline announced that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2.
