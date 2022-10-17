ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline's construction, state regulators said Monday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project.

Combined with the previous DNR actions, and in partnership with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the investigations have resulted in more than $11 million in payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge, according to the state agencies.

The Minnesota agency investigation found that Enbridge violated regulations when it discharged construction storm water into wetlands and inadvertently releasing drilling mud into surface water at 12 locations in June and August of 2021. The DNR also finalized agreements with Enbridge to address three aquifer breaches related to Line 3 construction.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said Monday he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer.

A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.

“Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time,” the statement said.

Enbridge said $7.5 million of the $11 million will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects.

“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.

Environmentalist Winona LaDuke, applauded the action taken by the state and attorney general, but added the agencies failed Minnesota's natural resources and tribal treaty rights by allowing the project to continue.

“Remember that the aquifer is still hemorrhaging water and the level of contamination is increasing,” the executive director of Honor the Earth said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. — (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy