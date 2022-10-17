Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
News Channel Nebraska
Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — The death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son is being investigated as a homicide. The body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found in the car which crashed on Interstate 80 near Wood River. Her 17-year-old son was injured in the crash and is being treated at an Omaha hospital. Hospital authorities declined to release his condition citing privacy regulations.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
KSNB Local4
Kissinger Wildlife Management temporarily closed after whooping cranes spotted
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kissinger Wildlife Management Area is temporarily closed effective immediately due to the presence of two endangered whooping cranes. The closure will be lifted once the cranes have left the area. Kissinger WMA is about 1 mile north of Fairfield in Clay County. The Nebraska Game...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman identified after body found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
KSNB Local4
Railside District shedding some light on downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Changes are on the way for the Railside District, and for those changes officials will be looking back for inspiration. What they came up with is Festoon lighting, the lights will start going up starting Tuesday, and in addition to hanging the lights, Grand Island Utilities will also have to put up two poles along Third Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 10-20
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Jacobi Carpet One, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: All in 1 Dell Computer $50, Giving away: Bearded Dragon, 402-705-3293. Lost: Checkbook, if found Checkbook has phone number in it to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Bat in Hall County test positive for rabies
Grand Island, NE – A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, underlining the need for awareness of this extremely dangerous disease and for practicing care when coming into contact with wild animals. No person is known to have come into contact with the infected animal...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Flat River Grill’
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A new restaurant has taken Downtown Sutton by storm. Theresa Ulmer opened ‘The Flat River Grill’ about five months ago, and has already seen quite some success since then, especially with support from the community. “They come in and are appreciative they have a...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Kearney Hub
Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business
KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
