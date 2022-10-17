ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Not done just yet: Kewaskum girls volleyball poised for a deep run

KEWASKUM — They’ve put in the hard work week in and week out all season long. The result: 32 wins in 35 games, their first-ever East Central Conference title and first-ever ECC tournament title. Needless to say, it’s been a pretty good season for the Kewaskum girls volleyball...
KEWASKUM, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Adding a state title to her resume

Elkhorn sophomore Christensen cruises to WIAA title. Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen ran roughshod over the field and returned home victorious following the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championships Oct. 13-15 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Christensen lost just 10 games in five matches and won the WIAA Division 1 state...
ELKHORN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend West boys soccer falls to Kaukauna

WEST BEND — In the big picture, the West Bend West boys’ soccer team’s season-ending 3-1 WIAA D2 regional semifinal loss to visiting Kaukauna Tuesday night could be seen as a microcosm of the season for the Spartans. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and we...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Arrowhead ready to win big

WAUKESHA — With great expectations come great responsibility. Arrowhead has done an exceptional job of managing those expectations throughout the season as one of the top girls tennis teams in the state. Its only loss came midway through the season to DSHA, another competitor at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships and possible finals opponent Saturday afternoon. Even then, both Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz and DSHA coach Melissa Gebhardt mixed up their lineups, as the Warhawks had already played — and beaten — the Dashers twice earlier in the season.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

De Nova keeps South on a roll

WAUKESHA — In roughly a minute and a half, Willy De Nova turned the momentum and helped propel Waukesha South to the next stop on the tournament trail. De Nova scored a pair of second-half goals to lift the fourth-seeded Blackshirts to a 4-1 victory over West Allis Central-Hale in a WIAA boys regional soccer match on a cold, windy Tuesday night.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Undisputed Woodland champs

GRAFTON — For a program that has not had much opportunity to clinch sole possession of a conference championship in recent decades, the Grafton football team sure put on a good show Friday, routing visiting Greendale, 45-21, to win its first league title since sharing the North Shore Conference championship in 1995 and earning its first outright conference crown since winning the Braveland Conference in 1984.
GRAFTON, WI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Incumbent La Follette faces off against three opponents

WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette is running for reelection against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. The Waukesha Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the November election. Freeman: What achievement are you most proud...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dunham’s Sports announces Friday grand opening, weekend specials

WEST BEND — Dunham’s Sports announced it will have the grand opening for its new West Bend store on Friday, and there will be specials running all weekend long. According to the release, the first 75 customers who make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s gift card for varying amounts, one of which will be for $100, on Saturday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt and on Sunday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Willard ‘Bill’ Mack

May 24, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2022. Willard "Bill" Mack of Hartford passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Bill was born on May 24, 1934, the son of Lea Mack and Sarah Shepard in Farmington (Waupaca County). He grew up as the fourth...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gundrum will face challenger Rzeszutek for Assembly District 58 seat

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum will face Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE

