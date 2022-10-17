Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Not done just yet: Kewaskum girls volleyball poised for a deep run
KEWASKUM — They’ve put in the hard work week in and week out all season long. The result: 32 wins in 35 games, their first-ever East Central Conference title and first-ever ECC tournament title. Needless to say, it’s been a pretty good season for the Kewaskum girls volleyball...
mywalworthcounty.com
Adding a state title to her resume
Elkhorn sophomore Christensen cruises to WIAA title. Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen ran roughshod over the field and returned home victorious following the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championships Oct. 13-15 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Christensen lost just 10 games in five matches and won the WIAA Division 1 state...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend West boys soccer falls to Kaukauna
WEST BEND — In the big picture, the West Bend West boys’ soccer team’s season-ending 3-1 WIAA D2 regional semifinal loss to visiting Kaukauna Tuesday night could be seen as a microcosm of the season for the Spartans. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and we...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arrowhead ready to win big
WAUKESHA — With great expectations come great responsibility. Arrowhead has done an exceptional job of managing those expectations throughout the season as one of the top girls tennis teams in the state. Its only loss came midway through the season to DSHA, another competitor at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships and possible finals opponent Saturday afternoon. Even then, both Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz and DSHA coach Melissa Gebhardt mixed up their lineups, as the Warhawks had already played — and beaten — the Dashers twice earlier in the season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
De Nova keeps South on a roll
WAUKESHA — In roughly a minute and a half, Willy De Nova turned the momentum and helped propel Waukesha South to the next stop on the tournament trail. De Nova scored a pair of second-half goals to lift the fourth-seeded Blackshirts to a 4-1 victory over West Allis Central-Hale in a WIAA boys regional soccer match on a cold, windy Tuesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Undisputed Woodland champs
GRAFTON — For a program that has not had much opportunity to clinch sole possession of a conference championship in recent decades, the Grafton football team sure put on a good show Friday, routing visiting Greendale, 45-21, to win its first league title since sharing the North Shore Conference championship in 1995 and earning its first outright conference crown since winning the Braveland Conference in 1984.
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Incumbent La Follette faces off against three opponents
WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette is running for reelection against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. The Waukesha Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the November election. Freeman: What achievement are you most proud...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dunham’s Sports announces Friday grand opening, weekend specials
WEST BEND — Dunham’s Sports announced it will have the grand opening for its new West Bend store on Friday, and there will be specials running all weekend long. According to the release, the first 75 customers who make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s gift card for varying amounts, one of which will be for $100, on Saturday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt and on Sunday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Willard ‘Bill’ Mack
May 24, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2022. Willard "Bill" Mack of Hartford passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Bill was born on May 24, 1934, the son of Lea Mack and Sarah Shepard in Farmington (Waupaca County). He grew up as the fourth...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gundrum will face challenger Rzeszutek for Assembly District 58 seat
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum will face Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
