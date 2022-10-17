Read full article on original website
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Football: East Palestine cancels last football game
East Palestine has cancelled its final football game against Valley Christian due to a lack of injuries. The Bulldogs were hit by a rash of injuries especially the last three weeks. Valley Christian is actively looking to find an opponet.
WEST BRANCH WAVES BY WILDCATS
BELOIT OH- The Lady Warriors soccer team made quick work of the Struthers Wildcats on a cold Wednesday night rolling to a 10-0 victory in an OHSAA Sectional Final. West Branch is now 13-0-3 on the season. The Warriors scored nine first half goals and tacked on one more in...
CRESTVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH ALISHA AUER
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview didn’t miss a beat this season. Coming off a season where they were one of the most dominant programs around, they continued to roll in 2022. The Rebels finished with a 20-2 record on the year, and completed yet another MVAC championship. They didn’t lose a set inside of the conference. They lost 2 of their last 4 games though, raising some eye brows. But coach Auer didn’t panic, and neither did her team. They went right back to practice and are ready for a big tournament run. Crestview will play Waterloo in the sectional final on Thursday at 6:00.
CANFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH KRISTA NESBITT
CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.
INDIANS CRUISE BY CHANEY
GIRARD OH- Girard was voted the top seed in their district this season after an impressive regular season. As the calendar turns in to tournament time the Indians have to go earn that top seed. They got their journey started with a quick sweep of Chaney in the sectional semifinals. (25-7 25-3 25-7)
CAMPBELL VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH TYLER ALLEN
CAMPBELL OH- It has been a productive regular season for the Campbell Red Devils volleyball team. This is not the team of the past years. Last year they won their first tournament game in program history, and they’ve used that momentum to build in 2022 to a 14 win season. Now they head in to tournament time playing a familiar opponent. The Devils are squared up with United who they knocked out of last year’s tournament. The Eagles and Devils matchup on Wednesday at Garrettsville Garfield.
VIKINGS END TEN YEAR DISTRICT DROUGHT
ATWATER OH- The Vikings hosted Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday night in the OHSAA Akron 1 sectional final. They came out and won their first sectional title in a decade as they were victorious by a score of 10-0. Leading the Vikes were Kaira English with six goals and Rose Couts...
SPRINGFIELD THE ONLY TIGERS MOVING ON
SALINEVILLE OH- Springfield and Newton Falls got paired up in the first round of the Division 4 Columbiana district tournament. As the 7 seed, Springfield came in to the matchup the favorites on paper. The Tigers turned paper into reality as they beat Newton Falls in four sets. 25-13 25-18 25-27 25-16)
QUAKERS SNEAK THROUGH FIRST ROUND
SALEM OH- It’s tournament time on the soccer field! The Salem Quakers got their run going on Monday night against a tough West Geauga team. It was a battle, as every tournament game is but eventually Salem was able to get by with a 1-0 victory to advance. Scoring...
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
CAPTAIN CROOM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The 2022 high school football regular season will conclude this week across the state of Ohio, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons will honor their seniors on Friday night against the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Arthur Croom, a multi-sport athlete at Fitch, has been a vocal leader for the Falcons on-and-off the. field this season, and will once again try to help guide his squad towards victory.
BRUNN BRINGS HER BEST
CAMPBELL OH- There is plenty of talent to talk about on the volleyball court this season. It’s easy to let a few names get lost in the shuffle. We don’t want Kendall Brunn from Campbell to be one of those players. Brunn has quietly become one of the best players in the area. The numbers don’t lie. Brunn has over 300 kills on the season for the Red Devils.
CICCARELLI CALLS THE SHOTS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Not many players can master the Long Snapper position on the football field, but not many players are like Tyson Ciccarelli. Ciccarelli has been at the lead for one of the best Special Teams units in the area. The Falcons will host the Warren G. Harding Raiders to close out the regular season, which will be Senior Night for Tyson and the other phenomenal seniors.
RAIDERS GRAB THE UPSET ON THE ROAD
COLUMBIANA OH- South Range started their tournament run on Tuesday by traveling to Columbiana and beating the higher seeded Clippers in four sets. (25-16 25-18 16-25 25-10) Olivia Meli led the Raiders offense with 13 kills. She also tallied 3 blocks on the night, and served up 3 aces. Maria Primavera nailed down the Raiders defense with 31 digs, she also was 1 kill away from a double double with 9. Jamie Feren did have a double double with 20 assists, and 20 digs. She served up a pair of aces.
WARRIORS SEE SEASON END AGAINST STREETSBORO
BELOIT OH- The Warriors soccer team (9-7-1) fell to Streetsboro (8-9-1) by a 2-0 score at West Branch High School on a brisk and chilly night in an OHSAA Sectional Tournament game on Monday. The Rockets got on the board in the 31st minute with a goal and took a...
BENSON TO BE A TERRAPIN
LOUISVILLE OH- If you watched Louisville softball over the last two seasons you would quickly discover that there’s something special on their roster. Matti Benson made her name known as one of the best softball players in the area, and in Louisville’s program history. After an impressive 2022 spring, and a productive summer in travel ball, Benson has found a future home at the next level. Benson will be heading to the Big Ten to be a Maryland Terrapin. Benson was highly recruited this off-season being seen on college visits at tons of power five programs. In the end it was Maryland that made the biggest impact, and that’s where she will continue her athletic and academic career. Benson was ranked 27th in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.
MILTON FINDS THEMSELVES ON TOP OF OPENING ROUND THRILLER
NORTH JACKSON OH- In the opening round of the sectional volleyball tournament the Lady Jays had a repeat opponent from last Tuesday regular season match with Heartland Christian. The Lady Jays had the same results with a great battle with the Lady Lions and come out on top again in the five set battle. The Lady Jays start the first set with too much nervousness, but were able to get it under control as the game went on and were able to make the needed adjustment to secure the win.
