New coffee shop in Pasco plans Grand Opening for this weekend
PASCO, Wash. — A new coffee shop in the Tri-Cities aims to grow and expand the availability of caffeinated beverages and delicious food. Swigg Coffee Bar’s flagship location is in Pasco on the corner of Road 100 and Chapel Bill Boulevard. Owners say Swigg Coffee Bar is, “a fresh spirited coffee company that offers coffee from a locally sourced small batch...
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]
When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
Port of Kennewick: Plenty of room for new developments
Land for sale at Vista Field, Columbia Gardens and soon Clover Island could bring a variety of developments to Kennewick in the coming year and beyond. The Port of Kennewick’s real estate portfolio offers prime locations in the city’s center, downtown area and along the river. The first...
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
Pasco Council Wants City to Manage Animal Shelter
Wednesday, the City of Pasco released a statement indicating the City Council would prefer the Tri-City Animal Shelter be managed by the city. Animal shelter costs are shared by Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco. According to information released by way of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "After a careful look...
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
Rotary Duck Race Names Winner in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The winner of the Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race is the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck today. This after her employer, DGF Grant Construction, won the famed race this year. It was Tuesday that race organizers gathered at Toyota of Tri-Cities to give away the 2022 Double Cab Shortbed Truck. President Rick Routh telling Newsradio they had a very good year, selling 10-percent more tickets than last year. In all Routh says they sold 20,172 entries to the Duck Race. The proceeds support many local non-profits that serve the community.
Check your chicken… nuggets that is, Tri-Cities mom finds metal in frozen food
RICHLAND, Wash. — It was mealtime in the Tovey household; chicken nuggets, her five-year-old’s favorite. It was supposed to be an after-school snack, until mother Jordan Tovey saw them glimmering – not from ice crystals. “The last one I pulled out had metal shards sticking out in multiple places, luckily it was very obvious,” Jordan, a mother to two kids...
Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family
Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
Haystack burns in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
