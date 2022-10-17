Read full article on original website
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
3 teens stabbed in fight near NJ high school: police
Three teens were hospitalized Monday after they were stabbed in a brawl near a New Jersey high school.
NJ woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed: police
A New Jersey woman woke up this week to find a masked intruder standing over her bed in one of two incidents where burglars targeted homes within an hour, police said.
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
New Jersey softball coach sentenced for illegally using team funds on himself
The now former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County was charged and has now been sentenced for allegedly misappropriating funds given to him by parents for team expenses that he used for personal expenses. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township had his chance to avoid all of...
Police shoot Cherry Hill, NJ man who also shot himself, state says
CHERRY HILL — The Attorney General's Office is investigating the police-involved shooting of a local man who authorities say turned a firearm on himself. The Oct. 11 shooting left Joseph Bestick Jr., 63, dead, the state revealed on Tuesday. Authorities said last week that it occurred around 2 p.m. near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West.
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?
PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
fox29.com
Threat of violence at Burlington City High School, heavy police presence on campus
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - School officials at Burlington City High School say there was a heavy police presence at the school due to a threat that was made on Wednesday. Authorities say there was a threat of an act of violence from inside the school prior to dismissal. Students were...
