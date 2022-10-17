ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?

PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

