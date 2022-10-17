ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
CNET

Cars That Qualify for the New Federal EV Tax Credit

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The new $7,500 federal tax credit for a new electric car is complicated, factoring in where...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
AOL Corp

Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

American Airlines forecasts stronger profit on resilient travel demand

Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Thursday forecast that fourth-quarter profit would exceed analyst estimates after posting better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, as demand for travel remained resilient despite higher airfare and growing risks of an economic recession.
AOL Corp

Biden administration announces first Pacific offshore wind lease sale

The Interior Department on Tuesday announced the first offshore wind lease sale off the west coast of the U.S., set for Dec. 6 off the coast of California. The sale will incorporate five lease areas with a total of 4.5 gigawatts of wind energy, the department said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Three of the areas are off the central cost of California, while two are off the state’s northern coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Is the violent crime rate higher in Oklahoma or New York? A governor's debate raises the question

An exchange during Wednesday night’s Oklahoma gubernatorial debate underscored some common misperceptions about crime in the United States. In the race, which polling shows to be surprisingly competitive for the conservative state, Democrat Joy Hofmeister addressed incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during the pair’s lone scheduled debate. “The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
getnews.info

ALCIFO Uses Revolutionary Data-Driven, Holistic Approach Towards Building the Next Generation of Air Taxis

ALCIFO explains the need for a data-driven business simulation software towards enabling air taxis in its recently released white paper. ALCIFO, a next-generation air taxi network simulation provider, explains the critical use-case for business simulation software in its latest white paper. The paper discusses the Eviation’s Alice-like aircraft’s business opportunities for Regional Air Mobility market in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense

Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy