AOL Corp
'He doesn't allow us to drill': Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus blames President Biden for oil supply issues
Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus says 40-year high levels of inflation would come down if the Biden administration makes it easier for oil companies to drill in the country. "We have a president that just doesn't believe in that [oil drilling]," Marcus said on a new episode of Yahoo Finance...
AOL Corp
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
CNET
Cars That Qualify for the New Federal EV Tax Credit
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The new $7,500 federal tax credit for a new electric car is complicated, factoring in where...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
"It Often Has The Biggest Markup On The Menu": Restaurant And Fast Food Workers Are Spilling Insider Secrets That Customers Would Probably Never Guess
"At virtually all fast food places, it's the only thing that is fresh and 'healthy' — aka not premade, bagged, and/or frozen."
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes
Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
AOL Corp
Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations
Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
Netflix to begin monetizing account sharing in early 2023
Netflix will allow users to create sub-accounts if they want to pay for family and friends. Borrowers will also be able to transfer their profile into their own account.
AOL Corp
Dive boat captain faces new charge in California's worst modern maritime disaster, which killed 34
More than three years after 34 people were killed in California's worst maritime disaster in modern history, the captain of the Conception dive boat faces a new federal indictment as a legal battle over his culpability rages on. Jerry Nehl Boylan, 68, of Santa Barbara was indicted Tuesday by a...
Thrillist
This Budget-Friendly Airline Is Adding 15 New Routes with Fares as Low as $39
JetBlue founder David Neeleman added yet another success to his resume with the launch of budget-friendly airline Breeze, which boasts almost too-good-to-be-true fares—I said almost. Now the rookie carrier is adding even more flights to its portfolio and, naturally, you can snag them for as little as $39. According...
American Airlines forecasts stronger profit on resilient travel demand
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Thursday forecast that fourth-quarter profit would exceed analyst estimates after posting better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, as demand for travel remained resilient despite higher airfare and growing risks of an economic recession.
AOL Corp
Biden administration announces first Pacific offshore wind lease sale
The Interior Department on Tuesday announced the first offshore wind lease sale off the west coast of the U.S., set for Dec. 6 off the coast of California. The sale will incorporate five lease areas with a total of 4.5 gigawatts of wind energy, the department said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Three of the areas are off the central cost of California, while two are off the state’s northern coast.
AOL Corp
Is the violent crime rate higher in Oklahoma or New York? A governor's debate raises the question
An exchange during Wednesday night’s Oklahoma gubernatorial debate underscored some common misperceptions about crime in the United States. In the race, which polling shows to be surprisingly competitive for the conservative state, Democrat Joy Hofmeister addressed incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during the pair’s lone scheduled debate. “The...
Labor promises full-fibre NBN access to 1.5m homes and businesses by 2025
Tuesday’s budget will include provisions for faster internet to mainly regional areas across Australia at a cost of $2.4bn
